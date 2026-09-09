For The First Time, Russia And North Korea Are Directly Connected By Road

North Korea and Russia have opened their first dedicated road bridge, creating a direct road connection across the Tumen River between the two countries. The Yakov Novichenko Bridge, also known as the Tumen River Road Bridge, opened to vehicle traffic on September 7, 2026. It connects Khasan in Russia's Primorsky Krai with Tumangang in North Korea.

About The New Dedicated Road Link

The bridge stretches for approximately 1 kilometre (0.6 miles) across the Tumen River. More precisely, it spans 1,005 metres. About 581 metres of the bridge is on the North Korean side, and 424 metres is on the Russian side. It has two traffic lanes, with the road deck measuring seven metres wide.

The bridge is located around 415 metres east of the existing Korea-Russia Friendship Bridge, the railway crossing that has connected the two countries since 1959.

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The new crossing links Khasan on the Russian side with Tumangang on the North Korean side. It also creates a road transit link between Vladivostok in Russia and Chongjin in North Korea. On the Russian side, a 2.4-km road around Khasan is being built to connect the bridge with the existing road network. Border checkpoints are also being established on both sides.

Russia And North Korea Needed A New Road Bridge

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Until now, Russia and North Korea did not have a proper dedicated road crossing. Their only border crossing had been the Korea-Russia Friendship Bridge, a railway bridge commissioned in 1959. Road vehicles could cross it only through a special arrangement, with planks laid between the railway tracks.

The new bridge changes that, as it gives vehicles their own road crossing instead of relying on the railway bridge. Russia said the bridge will be connected to its federal road network and provide access to the transport corridor running from Vladivostok to St Petersburg.

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The crossing is designed to handle up to 300 vehicles a day. It is also designed to accommodate 2,323 people per day. Russian officials said trucks would begin using the bridge immediately to transport cargo. The bridge is expected to become fully operational for passenger traffic by the end of 2026.

The Inspiration Behind The Name

The bridge has been named after Yakov Novichenko, a Soviet Red Army officer who has a symbolic place in North Korean history. In 1946, Novichenko is credited by Pyongyang with protecting Kim Il Sung, North Korea's first leader, during an assassination attempt. He reportedly intercepted a grenade thrown at Kim Il Sung and others.

The new bridge gives Russia and North Korea a direct, purpose-built road connection between their borders.