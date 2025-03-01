"Can I Get Your Number?" - Flight Passenger Finds Anonymous Note After Returning To Seat

A Reddit user's post about finding an anonymous note on their flight seat has received a lot of interest online. A woman posted a picture of the piece of paper and titled it, "Went to the bathroom on a 9-hour flight, came back to find this on my seat." The note only contains one request, "Hey, can I get your number?" No other words or details seem visible on the paper. The Reddit user clarified that she had no way of knowing who left the note. She suspected that it could be her co-passengers seated beside her aisle seat, who were apparently an older married couple. But she was not sure.

She wrote, "I'm still bemused by this because the note-giver did not reveal themselves so even if I DID want to I had no way of doing so... I had the aisle seat and was sat next to a much older married couple (husband next to me), but he didn't interact with me the whole flight. No idea who else it could have been." In reply to a comment under the post, the Reddit user revealed that she didn't do anything about the note. However, the incident did leave her "confused" for the rest of her plane journey. She stated, "I looked around and didn't see anyone suspicious. I showed it to my boyfriend (who was sat across the aisle and slightly in front), and he hadn't seen who put it there. And no, it definitely wasn't him who left the note either! I just spent the next several hours of the flight in quiet confusion."

Other Reddit users had many theories and suggestions regarding the same. Read some of their comments below:

"Sounds like whoever left that didn't think that one through lol."

"I think your only option is to stand up and loudly announce your phone number."

"Hmmm, how can I make this complete stranger feel unsettled for the rest of this flight?"

"Clearly, the answer is 'No, it does not seem like you are capable of getting my phone number'."

"Plot twist, they were asking for your frequent flier number to steal your miles."

"Write down your seat number."

Write the flight number you both share

"Just sit down and loudly say 'no'."

"Meh. 1. It's creepy. 2. They couldn't bother to show their face when they asked? I can understand writing it down because you don't want an audience but hand it to the person directly. Smile, be friendly."

"So ... did you write 'Yes' on the paper and throw it into the aisle?"

