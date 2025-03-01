Drunk Tourist Fined 500 Euros For Diving Into Rome's Trevi Fountain

The Trevi Fountain in Rome is one of the most famous tourist sites in the city. But it seems that some visitors were a bit over enthusiastic about their trip and ended up behaving badly. A trio of tourists from New Zealand was stopped on the night of Sunday, February 23, when they tried to wade into the Trevi Fountain. As they were being escorted away by the police, one of them managed to escape from the cops and jumped into the fountain, CNN reported.

The 30-year-old man was fined 500 euros (around Rs 45,000) and given a lifetime ban from visiting the fountain. As per a spokesperson for Rome's Capital Police, the person was drunk when he decided to jump into the landmark fountain. "Alcohol was definitely involved," the spokesperson added, as reported by CNN. The tourist had entered the fountain by bypassing the controlled area and climbing over the marble sculptures lining the monument.

As per reports, the Trevi fountain in Rome has seen a lot of bad tourist behaviour over the years. About a dozen tourists are fined every year for incidents like dipping their toes into the fountain or filling up water bottles from the Baroque landmark, according to Roman police.

The Trevi Fountain has gained eternal fame as a must-visit site with films like La Dolce Vita and Eat, Pray, Love. Visitors also throw coins into the Trevi Fountain to make a wish. As per reports, coins worth 1.5 million euros are thrown into the water annually. The coins are collected daily and sent to charity.

In 2024, authorities in Rome introduced a system to limit visitors, allowing a maximum number of 400 people at a time. The secure access area is open from 9 AM to 9 PM every day. The city has been considering a small entrance fee as well to combat overtourism.