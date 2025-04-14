7 Fairytale Destinations In India That Look Straight Out of A Storybook

If you've ever scrolled through Instagram and thought, "That place cannot be real," we're about to show you that it absolutely can be — and it's probably somewhere in India. This country is bursting at the seams with surreal locations, but there are a few that feel like they've been plucked right out of a fantasy novel. Think misty mountains, floating islands, forgotten ruins and valleys that don't even feel like part of this planet. Here's your wishlist of India's most fairytale-like spots — from Himachal's alpine pastures to ancient cities made of stone. Pack your imagination!

Here Are 7 Fairytale-Like Getaways In India:

1. Madikeri, Karnataka

Madikeri. Photo: Instagram/ashwiniee_narayana

Tucked in the hills of Coorg, Madikeri is all rolling greenery, winding roads, and old-world charm. The air smells like coffee beans, rain and eucalyptus — and yes, that's just as dreamy as it sounds. Whether you're walking through spice plantations or sipping filter coffee with views of mist-covered hills, Madikeri is the kind of place that feels like time took a pause. And if you catch golden hour at Raja's Seat? That's a screensaver moment, no doubt.

2. Loktak Lake, Manipur

Loktak Lake. Photo: Instagram/mahendrabakle

Yes, floating islands exist. And no, you don't need to fly to some remote Pacific archipelago to see them. Loktak Lake in Manipur is home to phumdis — circular patches of floating vegetation that look like they belong in a Studio Ghibli film. Local fishermen navigate through the lake in wooden canoes, and at sunrise, the whole place feels like it's been dipped in gold. Don't skip Keibul Lamjao National Park — it's the world's only floating national park.

3. Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

Khajjiar. Photo: Pexels

Khajjiar isn't shy about its looks — and it really doesn't need to be. With its pine forests, rolling meadows, and postcard-perfect lake, it has that picture-book European vibe, just with more parathas. Located near Dalhousie, it's often called the "Mini Switzerland of India", and for good reason. You might come for the Instagram shots, but you'll stay for the sheer calm it brings.

4. Gurez Valley, Jammu & Kashmir

Gurez Valley is the kind of place that feels made-up. It's that beautiful. Think snow-dusted peaks, wooden homes straight out of folklore, and a silence that's so rare, it's almost loud. Just 120 km from Srinagar, this sleepy valley along the Line of Control has only recently opened up to tourism — which means fewer crowds and unfiltered views. There's no Wi-Fi, no traffic — just wildflowers, pine trees, and starry skies.

5. Kaza, Spiti Valley

Kaza. Photo: Pexels

Imagine a land where the mountains are bare, the wind is crisp, and the skies go on forever. That's Kaza. It's rugged, it's raw, and it's ridiculously beautiful. Perched at 12,500 feet, this little town in Spiti Valley is the definition of remote. Ancient monasteries, lunar-like landscapes, and tiny cafes run by locals — it's got just the right amount of magic and solitude.

6. Jawai, Rajasthan

Jawai. Photo: Pexels

No, this isn't Narnia, but it might as well be. Jawai in Rajasthan is where granite hills meet wild leopards, and the two coexist in a way that feels unreal. Think luxury tents, bonfires under starry skies, and early-morning safaris where leopards casually stroll by like they own the place (spoiler: they do). It's wild, it's luxe, and it's pure drama — in the best way.

7. Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi. Photo: iStock

Hampi isn't just a place, it's a mood. Giant boulders, intricate temples, and the soft glow of sunset bouncing off ancient stone — it's like walking through a lost city. Once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, this UNESCO World Heritage site is now a magnet for backpackers, history nerds, and anyone with an eye for beauty that time couldn't erase.