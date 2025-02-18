9 Most Beautiful Villages In The World That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Some places have a charm so irresistible they feel straight out of a storybook. Picture cobbled streets lined with pastel houses, misty mountains embracing ancient settlements, and tranquil lakes reflecting charming old-world architecture. These villages aren't just beautiful — they exude a timeless magic that makes them unforgettable. Whether it's a lakeside retreat in Italy, a whitewashed hillside town in Spain, or a colourful Colombian gem, each of these destinations offers a unique escape. If you're craving a trip that's as picturesque as it is peaceful, here are nine of the world's most beautiful villages that deserve a spot on your travel bucket list.

Here Are 9 Of World's Most Beautiful Villages:

1. Orta San Giulio, Italy

Tucked away on the shores of Lake Orta in northern Italy, Orta San Giulio is pure romance. With its winding medieval streets, grand villas, and views that stretch across the lake to the tiny island of San Giulio, it's the kind of place that slows time. The village piazza is perfect for a lazy afternoon, while the cobbled paths leading up to the Sacro Monte offer stunning panoramas. If peace and quiet are what you seek, this lakeside gem won't disappoint.

Orta San Giulio has an old-world charm. Photo: iStock

2. Frigiliana, Spain

Perched in the hills of southern Spain, Frigiliana is Andalusia at its finest. Whitewashed houses, bright blue doors, and pops of bougainvillaea make it a dream for photographers. The Moorish influence is everywhere, from the intricate tilework to the narrow alleyways that twist through the old town. Climb to the top for sweeping views of the Mediterranean, then treat yourself to some local honey rum-because when in Spain, right?

Street view of the white village of Frigiliana. Photo: iStock

3. Bibury, England

If you've ever seen a postcard of the English countryside, chances are it was Bibury. This impossibly pretty Cotswold village is home to Arlington Row, a row of honey-coloured stone cottages straight out of a period drama. The River Coln runs through the village, adding to the fairytale feel. Strolling through Bibury feels like stepping back in time, especially if you stop for a traditional cream tea at one of its cosy tearooms.

Experience English countryside life at Bibury. Photo: iStock

4. Ogimachi, Japan

Ogimachi, the largest village in Japan's UNESCO-listed Shirakawa-go region, looks like something out of a winter wonderland. Known for its unique gassho-zukuri farmhouses with steeply pitched thatched roofs, the village is breathtaking in every season but truly magical when blanketed in snow. The houses, some over 250 years old, were designed to withstand heavy snowfall, and many still operate as family-run inns. A stay here is as charming as it gets.

A true Japanese paradise, Ogimachi is one of the world's most beautiful villages. Photo: iStock

5. Gordes, France

Perched on a hillside in the Luberon region of Provence, Gordes is effortlessly elegant. Stone houses stack up the hill, creating a picture-perfect scene that has long inspired artists and writers. The village market is a treat for the senses, filled with lavender, olives, and creamy goat cheese. Wander its narrow streets, stop by the 12th-century Senanque Abbey, and take in the golden hues that make this place a dream at sunset.

Visit Gordes for fairytale moments. Photo: iStock

6. Hallstatt, Austria

Hallstatt is so stunning that a replica of it was built in China. But nothing beats the original. Nestled between a glassy lake and dramatic alpine peaks, this Austrian village is nothing short of breathtaking. Wooden houses cling to the mountainside, their flower-filled balconies adding splashes of colour. Take a boat ride across the lake, explore the ancient salt mines, or simply soak in the views — every angle here is postcard-worthy.

Hallstatt is simply postcard-worthy. Photo: iStock

7. Penglipuran, Indonesia

Deep in the heart of Bali, Penglipuran is a beautifully preserved traditional village where time seems to stand still. Known for its neat rows of bamboo-lined houses and car-free streets, it offers a glimpse into authentic Balinese culture. Locals still follow age-old customs, and every home welcomes visitors with open arms. It's a peaceful escape from Bali's bustling tourist hubs, and the lush greenery surrounding it only adds to the charm.

8. Taxco de Alarcon, Mexico

With its terracotta rooftops, winding streets, and iconic Santa Prisca Church towering over the town, Taxco de Alarcon is one of Mexico's most enchanting villages. Once a major silver mining town, it still gleams with artisan silver shops and markets. Hop on one of the town's famous white Volkswagen Beetle taxis, sip a mezcal cocktail on a rooftop terrace, and soak in the colonial charm of this hidden Mexican treasure.

Soak in the colonial charm of Taxco de Alarcon. Photo: iStock

9. Guatape, Colombia

If happiness had a home, it would be Guatape. Every building in this Colombian village is a riot of colour, with murals, painted patterns, and bright zocalos (decorative panels) telling stories of the town's history. But the real showstopper is El Penol, a massive rock towering over the landscape. Climb its 740 steps, and you'll be rewarded with a jaw-dropping view of lakes and islands stretching as far as the eye can see.