Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Doesn't Use Hotel Gyms, He Brings His Own

Most people pack a suitcase. The Rock packs a 45,000-pound gym. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a fitness freak but he wants to avoid hotel gyms while travelling, so he brings his own.

In 2017, Dwayne Johnson told The Late Late Show guest host Bryan Cranston, "Training in public gyms became too much of a crazy zoo. I need a 24*7 fitness. So I figured the easiest thing for me to do is to create a gym and make sure it travels with me everywhere I go, so it eliminates excuses."

Johnson's home gym, famously nicknamed the "Iron Paradise," is a fully equipped, commercial-grade training facility. But when film shoots or work take him away from home, he doesn't leave it behind. His team ships a portable version to wherever he's working, using a fleet of 18-wheeler trucks to move roughly 40,000 to 45,000 pounds - about 18 to 20 tons of equipment.

Once the trucks arrive at a location, a dedicated crew assembles everything from scratch: power racks, cardio machines, free weights, and strength equipment, recreating the same high-end environment he trains in at home. Johnson has described the setup as his own travelling carnival, built so that no matter which city or set he's on, his 5 a.m. workout routine never has to change.

What's Inside the mobile gym

The travelling facility isn't a stripped-down substitute. As per Boxflife Magazine, it's stocked with the same calibre of gear found in professional training facilities:

Strength and cardio machines from well-known equipment brands

Iron Grip dumbbells and weight plates for consistent, heavy-duty training

A portable power supply, so the gym can run independently of a fixed location

A dedicated setup crew who assembles and breaks down the equipment at each destination

Johnson's schedule often requires back-to-back travel between film sets. Rather than adjust his training around whatever gym happens to be nearby, he built a system that adjusts to him. The logistics are far from simple - moving tens of thousands of pounds of equipment across cities takes serious coordination - but for Johnson, consistency in training is non-negotiable.

In the end, the travelling gym is less about luxury and more about routine. While other travellers might skip a workout or make do with a hotel treadmill, The Rock simply brings the whole gym with him.