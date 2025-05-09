Disney Announces Theme Park And Resort In Abu Dhabi: Opening Date, Location, What To Expect

The Walt Disney Company has announced plans to open its seventh global theme park and its first in the Middle East. The new theme park and resort will be built on Yas Island, a well-known entertainment hub in Abu Dhabi. For those who don't know, Yas Island is already home to Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Disneyland Abu Dhabi is expected to open it door to public in 2030. The theme park will be fully developed and operated by the Abu Dhabi company, Miral.

In an interview with CNN, Josh D'Amaro, the chairman of Disney Experiences, said, "Every time we open a new experience or a theme park… It's really important not just to take a theme park that might exist somewhere else and plop it into the ground in that new area that we would be going into."

He went on to add that each park should represent its own uniqueness in its design, food, and other aspects. "And so here in, in Abu Dhabi, we want the same thing," he said.

The company has its resorts in California, Florida, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, and Hong Kong.

Key Features Of Disneyland Abu Dhabi:

Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be like a real-life "Tomorrowland," which will be full of advanced technology and futuristic features. It will be the most technologically advanced park ever.



The park will include a classic Disney castle, like other resorts. However, it has been revealed that this castle will have a crystal-like look.



The Abu Dhabi resort will be the first to be built right on a waterfront for easy access for the guests.



One of the resort's major attractions will be its advanced gaming experiences.



The park will also feature unique themed accommodations, dining and shopping experiences.

Disneyland Abu Dhabi: Opening Date

Disney CEO Bob Iger stated that creative work for the Abu Dhabi resort has already started. Regarding the opening date, he mentioned that Disney typically takes 1.5 to 2 years to plan and design a park, followed by approximately 5 years to fully develop it.