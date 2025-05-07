Universal Studios To Launch First Theme Park In India By 2027: Report

Universal Studios is well-known globally for bringing blockbuster films to life through cutting-edge rides and immersive attractions. As per reports, it is preparing to launch its very first indoor theme park in India. This one-of-a-kind venture is expected to be located within Bharti Realty's forthcoming mega mall near Delhi Airport. Reports suggest that the theme park will be the highlight of what is set to be the country's biggest mall, with an expansive space of 3 million square feet. The mall itself will be part of a larger 17 million square foot urban development in Aerocity.

Scheduled to open by mid-2027, the indoor park promises an all-weather entertainment haven, complete with adrenaline-pumping rides, interactive movie-themed zones, and experiences tailored for visitors of all ages. In general, Universal Studios theme parks are known for their seamless blend of storytelling, technology, and thrilling experiences centred around famous movie franchises such as Jurassic World, Minions, Fast & Furious, Harry Potter, etc. Each park around the world, be it in Hollywood, Osaka, Singapore, or Beijing, offers a distinctive take on cinematic adventure - and the Indian venue is reportedly also going to have its own version. The theme park is expected to span around 300,000 square feet.

The launch is expected to boost tourism as it will be India's first theme park of this kind and this magnitude. Moreover, its location in Aerocity, Gurugram, can prove to be an added advantage - it will be well-connected to the airport, Delhi metro, as well as major highways. With this launch, Indian audiences will soon have a world-class entertainment destination offering the famed Universal Studios experience without the need for international travel.