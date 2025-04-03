10 Most Popular Theme Parks In The US - Latest List Is Out

Amusement parks are immensely popular in America. From small independent places to internationally recognized behemoths like Universal Studios and Walt Disney World Resort, America's best theme parks offer thrills, entertainment, and so much more. Recently, a new study by Nieuwe Casinos revealed America's favorite amusement parks by examining Google and Tripadvisor reviews. The analysis was based on the reviews made by theme park visitors to determine which ones were given five stars across the board, reported the New York Post.

Florida's Discovery Cove topped the list with a perfect 5-star rating from over 85% of its guests. The park is an all-inclusive resort offering several marine attractions. It is the sister park to SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando.

Discovery Cove is in Florida, USA.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Discovery Cove

Pennsylvania's Knoebels Amusement Resort came in second with 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google and 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor. It received nearly as many positive reviews as Discover Cove. Moving south, Tennessee's Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster ranked third thanks to hundreds of favourable reviews. The park features the second-longest downhill track in the US, which takes 7-8 minutes to ride.

Next on the list is Universal Islands of Adventure in Florida. It is best known for its movie-themed attractions, such as Jurassic Park and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Disney California Adventure, not to be confused with Disneyland, completed the top five of this list. While the two theme parks in the same state, the difference between them is that California Adventure offers more adult-oriented activities than Disneyland, which is where people go for traditional Disney entertainment.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated theme parks in America:

1. Discovery Cove, Florida

2. Knoebels Amusement Resort, Pennsylvania

3. Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster, Tennessee

4. Universal Islands of Adventure, Florida

5. Disney California Adventure, California

6. Magic Kingdom, Florida

7. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Florida

8. Disney's Animal Kingdom, Florida

9. Universal Studios Florida, Florida

10. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, Indiana