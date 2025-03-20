Old Town To Advocates Close: Diljit Dosanjh's Edinburgh Trip Was Walk Down Medieval History

Diljit Dosanjh is in a vacation mood. The Punjabi singer-actor, who will next be seen in 'Sardaar Ji 3', is exploring the old charm of Edinburgh. On March 18, Diljit dropped a video on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of the destination. The clip opens with the singer walking on the streets as the iconic red double-decker bus crosses him. Next, he visits the popular Scott Monument, a landmark dedicated to acclaimed novelist Sir Walter Scott. Standing on the stairs, Diljit admits that Edinburg is a romantic city and people come to the Scott Monument to propose to their loved ones.

Next in Diljit Dosanjh's city tour was the bustling Edinburgh Old Town, an area rich in history. The place boasts cobbled pathways and winding alleys leading to vintage bookshops, cozy cafes and lush gardens. At the heart of the Old Town, Diljit posed with the caricature of the former Prime Minister of the UK, Winston Churchill. Do not miss his million-dollar smile.

Oh, you thought that was it? Well, not quite. Diljit Dosanjh made a pit stop at the Tron Kirk, a former principal parish church built in the 17th century. The towering clock and architecturally brilliant stone walls are a sheer marvel to look at. Diljit met with some of his fans on the trip and obliged to click pictures with them.

After that, Diljit Dosanjh basked in the medieval beauty of the Advocates Close. For those unaware, Advocates Close is a decade-old place located close to the Royal Mile. Its name is a tribute to Sir James Stewart, a former 18th-century Lord Advocate of Scotland. Advocates Close is bestowed with narrow passageways highlighting Edinburgh's architectural heritage. In the clip, Diljit playfully walks up the stairs having the time of his life.

On another page of his travel diaries, Diljit Dosanjh met a bagpiper and he danced to his melodious tunes. The Punjabi icon wrapped up his tour by sipping on a freshly brewed cup of coffee at a cafe.

Diljit Dosanjh is a true-blue globetrotter. Any doubts?