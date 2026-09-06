Denmark To Expand Work Immigration Options In 2027, India Among Eligible Countries

Denmark is set to introduce a new immigration pathway for foreign workers next year. The proposed route could offer another opportunity for international professionals looking to work and build a career in the European country. Employers will be able to hire foreign nationals from sixteen selected countries. India is among the nations whose citizens are expected to be eligible under the new pathway. The scheme will take effect on January 1, 2027, according to immigration services firm Fragomen.

The new pathway will be open to Danish employers that fulfil certain eligibility criteria. These include being covered by a relevant collective agreement, having operated for at least two years and employing a minimum of 10 full-time workers in Denmark. Employers will also have to register with the Danish immigration authorities and secure a certificate confirming that they meet all the required conditions.

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Indian nationals will be among those eligible to seek employment in Denmark under the new scheme. According to Fragomen, the programme will also cover citizens of countries including Albania, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan, Malaysia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Singapore, Ukraine, the UK and the US. The new route is expected to give Danish companies greater flexibility in hiring talent from overseas.

Foreign workers hired through the pathway will receive a minimum annual salary of DKK 322,000, roughly Rs 47,27,388. This threshold is comparatively lower than the salary requirements attached to some of Denmark's other commonly used employment-based immigration routes. However, it makes the new pathway more accessible to certain employers and workers.

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The scheme will not be available to every company in Denmark. Employers will first have to fulfil the prescribed eligibility requirements before they can recruit foreign workers through the route. Only employers that have completed this process will be able to use the new pathway to hire overseas talent.