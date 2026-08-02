Delhi Gets A New Museum Dedicated To Indian Textiles And Everyday Art

Art and textile enthusiasts have a new cultural destination to explore. The Sanskriti Museum of Indian Textiles & Everyday Art officially opened its doors to the public on August 1. It is housed inside Delhi's Humayun's Tomb World Heritage Site Museum. The gallery features 2,500 artefacts and textiles from paper manufacturer OP Jain's private collection, dating back to the early 19th century. They have been relocated from their original home at the Sanskriti Kendra Anandagram campus.

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Thematic Layout

The museum is curated by Ratish Nanda, CEO of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture. As per CNN Traveller, the Everyday Art collection has been arranged chronologically to trace the four traditional stages of the human life cycle.

Childhood

Through a wooden doorway, visitors make their way to the basement to see intricately carved toddler walkers from Southern India. There are also brass animal figurines and vintage toys on display.

Student Life and Adulthood

In the next section, visitors can see ornate writing tools, inkwells, and regional learners' slates on display. The adulthood section features historical farming implements and trade tools.

Settled Householder

This section showcases masterfully designed home security locks, a wide assortment of intricately carved kitchen tools, and Burmese ivory nutcrackers. Silver hukkahs from the Deccan and coconut-shell hukkahs from Gujarat are also part of the display.

Spiritual Pursuits and Rituals

Sacred shrines, ceremonial oil lamps, and ritual objects such as a 19th-century Southern Indian brass tiger mask and a protective breastplate are also on display.

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The Textile Collection

The textile wing displays 500 exquisite, centuries-old fabrics sourced from across undivided India. The exhibits highlight the regional mastery of women's domestic crafts and community weaving traditions. Some examples include Kantha and Jamdani hand-weaving from Bengal, tie-dyed Bandhani fabrics from Rajasthan, and embroidered Phulkari pieces from Punjab. Visitors can also see historic regional sarees, shawls, and garments that were used exclusively during traditional prayer rituals.

The Sanskriti Museum of Indian Textiles & Everyday Art is open to visitors from Tuesday to Sunday between 10 am and 6 pm, with the final admission allowed until 5:30 pm. The gallery remains closed on Mondays and national holidays. Entry tickets must be purchased on-site at the museum ticket counter.