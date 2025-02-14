Viral: Retired Berkeley Professor Drives Uber Once A Week, Donates Earnings

It would not be an exaggeration to say that cabs have become an inseparable part of our lives. Whether it's heading to the office or attending a party, we quickly grab our phones and book a ride. We have heard many amusing life stories about cab drivers; here's another one that will impress you. This Uber driver has a PhD and has even taught at one of the world's top universities. An Indian-origin man based in San Francisco, USA rode in his cab and shared the experience on X (formerly Twitter), and it quickly caught everyone's attention.

Also Read: Popular Vlogger "Nas Daily" Impressed With Air India, Airline Reacts To Positive Review

Sonith Sunku, the man behind the post, shared a picture from inside the car. In the snap, he captured the driver sipping on a drink. Though the driver's face is not visible, his story – detailed in the note – was enough to intrigue the internet.

According to Sunku, the driver went to Stanford at just 16, completed his PhD in Mathematics and Economics by 24 and then spent 40 years teaching Quantum Physics at Berkeley. After retiring, Professor Paul decided to drive for Uber once a week and donate all his earnings.

Sonith Sunku wrote, “My Uber driver went to Stanford at 16. Got his PhD at 24 in math and economics. Then taught quantum physics at Berkeley for 40 years. Now… he's retired, drives Uber once a week, and donates all the profits. You are amazing, Professor Paul.”

My uber driver went to Stanford at 16.



Got his PHD at 24 in math and econ.



Then taught quantum physics at Berkeley for 40 years.



Now… he's retired, drives Uber once a week, and donates all the profits.



You are amazing, Professor Paul. pic.twitter.com/1YLZtTXu4i — Sonith Sunku (@Sonith_Sunku5) February 12, 2025

Also Read: Man's "First-Class" Maha Kumbh Train Experience Goes Viral, Raises Safety Concerns

Here is how the internet reacted to this post:

A user asked, “Does he have social media?”

Does he have social media? — Will (@solidwillity) February 13, 2025

Many people labelled the professor-turned-driver “legend”.

What a legend — awmit ???? (@0xawmit) February 12, 2025

A comment read, “Most accomplished Uber driver in SF.”

most accomplished uber driver in sf — anushk (@anushkmittal) February 12, 2025

Someone said, “That's humanity example, the right way to lead and share knowledge and share day-to-day life “

Thats humanity example, right way to lead and share knowledge and share day to day life ???? — Haarit (@naturethenature) February 13, 2025

An X user commented, “This drive would've been so lit.. I hope you had an amazing conversation & picked his brains as much as possible.”

This drive would've been so lit.. I hope you had an amazing conversation & picked his brains as much as possible. — vignesh (@vickyshekar) February 13, 2025

What do you think about this post? Tell us in the comments.