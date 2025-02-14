Watch: Popular Vlogger "Nas Daily" Impressed With Air India, Airline Reacts To Positive Review

Some time ago, American YouTuber and travel influencer Drew Binsky slammed Air India for the "worst business-class experience." He posted a video on Instagram highlighting several in-flight issues. From unclean surroundings to broken seats and poor service, Drew Binsky shared his disappointment with the airline's business-class offering (read the full story here). More recently, Israeli-Palestinian content creator and YouTuber Nuseir Yassin (popularly known as Nas Daily) shared a video that casts the airline in a different light. While he acknowledges that Air India might be riddled with problems, he revealed that the company's new aircraft was "better than he imagined." In this context, Nas has uploaded a video on Instagram documenting his experience of flying business class in a 1-year-old Air India plane.

In the video, Nas explained that he recently booked an Air India flight from New York to India which took 14 hours. Although not excited initially, his opinion changed after boarding the aeroplane. "In these new planes, every business class seat is like first class on other airlines," he revealed. The flight was equipped with a lavish private suite as well. The airline company presented Nas with three gifts - soft pyjamas, a goodie bag with travel essentials and a blanket featuring Indian artwork.

Nas showed that the bathrooms were surprisingly clean and the display screen of the in-flight entertainment "actually worked with lots of movie choices." Not only was take-off timely but the food menu had various lip-smacking options, especially for vegetarians. "It was delicious" admitted Nas. As for the bed, the vlogger disclosed that "it was 100 per cent flat and comfortable with enough pillows and blankets." Free wifi made his flying experience more enjoyable. Recognising the YouTuber, the flight attendants offered Nas a small gift with a handwritten note. On a concluding note, Nas said, "If all Air India flights will be like this in the future, then I am excited."

Reacting to the video, Air India commented, “Change is in the air! Glad to note you got a taste of The New Air India. Can't wait to have you on board again!”

A sceptical user said, “Please take the economy class and then do the same review.”

Another quipped, “Air India review in a parallel universe.”

“WiFi was free for Economy Class too, I travelled Delhi-NewYork last week,” shared a passenger

“This did more for Air India than Air India could do for Air India,” read a sarcastic remark.

“This looks amazing,” wrote an individual

“Now I want to fly Air India,” confessed a person

The video has amassed over 1.3 million views so far.