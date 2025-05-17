5 Cool Things To Do In Coorg For The Perfect Summer Vacation

Swap the city heat for misty hills in Coorg, Karnataka's lush green gem tucked into the Western Ghats. Known for its coffee estates, Coorg has so much more to offer — think chilled river rafting, shaded forest treks, and spice-laden local cuisine that beats most city menus. Whether you're plunging into a waterfall, waking up in a heritage homestay, or hiking to misty peaks, Coorg is the kind of summer escape that's both refreshing and low-key exciting. If you're after cool weather, fewer crowds, and serious food wins, these five summer experiences in Coorg will have you planning your next trip before you've even left.

Here Are 5 Best Summer Experiences In Coorg:

1. Wake Up In A Heritage Homestay

Photo: Unsplash

Before you plan your itinerary, book yourself into a Kodava homestay. The region is full of centuries-old homes turned boutique getaways, where families still live, cook, and entertain guests like it's second nature. Stay at places like School Estate in Siddapur or Silver Brook Estate near Madikeri for a dose of old-world charm paired with steaming filter coffee and hot Akki rotis for breakfast. Bonus: The higher altitudes here make mornings properly chilly, even in May.

2. Go River Rafting On The Barapole River

Yes, Coorg has white-water rafting — and it's properly thrilling. Head to the Barapole River in South Coorg, where Class II to Class IV rapids offer enough splash to cool you down without turning it into a Navy SEAL test. The best part? Unlike the monsoon months where things can get wild and unpredictable, summer brings just enough water to make it fun without terrifying you. Temperatures hover between 20-30 degrees Celsius in summer, but carry a light jacket — it can get nippy at night.

3. Chase Waterfalls Without The Crowds

Photo: Instagram/_nihaa_niharika_

While Abbey Falls is the poster child for Coorg tourism, locals will tell you to skip the selfie crowds and head for Iruppu Falls or the Chelavara Falls instead. Both are surrounded by forest, require a short trek to reach, and make for the perfect spot to soak your feet (or plunge in, if you're brave). Chelavara, in particular, looks like something out of a shampoo commercial, cascading off a 150-foot drop surrounded by dense forest. Pro tip: Pack proper walking shoes. Coorg isn't flip-flop-friendly, especially if you plan to trek or wander through plantations.

4. Enjoy Kodava Cuisine Like A Local

Photo: Instagram/gobblelicious

Kodava cuisine is the underrated gem of South Indian food. It's earthy, spicy, and absolutely perfect for monsoon-style weather-even in summer. Think pandi curry (a peppery pork dish), bamboo shoot curry, and wild mushroom stir fries, all best eaten with some soft, steamed rice balls called kadambuttu. Restaurants like Coorg Cuisine in Madikeri do a great job with the classics, but if you're staying at a homestay, ask for a home-cooked spread — it's almost always better.

5. Take A Forest Trek To Tadiandamol

At 1,748 metres, Tadiandamol is the highest peak in Coorg — and the trek to the top is cooler than you'd think. Quite literally. The trail is mostly shaded, winding through shola forests and open meadows with panoramic views that don't need an Instagram filter. Summer mornings are the best time to set off. Start early, pack some sandwiches, and by the time you reach the summit, you'll have earned that nap back at your stay. Mobile signal can be patchy. Download your maps and playlists in advance.