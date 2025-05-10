8 Cool May Getaways In India That'll Make You Forget It's Summer

If you're already melting under the May sun, we get it. Summer in India — especially in the plains — can feel like standing inside an oven. But not everywhere's sweltering. From Himalayan towns to breezy hill stations in the south, India has its fair share of cool, crowd-free escapes. Whether you're craving mountain air, misty mornings, or just a break from the heat and noise, there's a perfect destination waiting. No passport, no stress. Just pack your sunglasses and go. Here are eight easy-to-reach May getaways in India feels more like a holiday and less like a heatwave.

Also Read: 5 Idyllic Spots In India For A Blissful Good Friday Weekend

Here Are 8 Weekend Getaways In India For May 2025:

1. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang. Photo: iStock

Best For: Mountain lovers who want fewer tourists and more prayer flags.

Tawang doesn't scream 'typical summer holiday', which is exactly why it's perfect. This Himalayan town sits at 10,000 feet and barely creeps past 20 degrees Celsius in May. It's got winding mountain roads, monasteries older than your grandparents' recipes, and the kind of views that make your phone camera work overtime. Don't miss the 17th-century Tawang Monastery and Sela Pass — it's snow-capped even in peak summer.

2. Kalimpong, West Bengal

Kalimpong. Photo: Pexels

Best For: A peaceful hill town vibe without the honking and hotel queues.

While Darjeeling tends to hog the limelight (and the crowds), Kalimpong flies under the radar. Perched at around 1,250 metres, it's blessed with cool weather, colonial charm, and some seriously underrated bakeries. Think: Serene monasteries, orchid nurseries, and local cheese made by monks. Yes, really.

3. Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg. Photo: Pexels

Best For: Couples, caffeine lovers, and anyone dodging 40-degree weather.

If a slow-paced holiday with coffee in one hand and a view in the other sounds ideal, Coorg (a.k.a. Kodagu) is your match. This Western Ghats district is all rolling hills, spice plantations, and waterfalls. May is one of the greenest months here, right before the monsoon hits. Bonus: it's also cooler than most southern spots.

4. Kausani, Uttarakhand

Kausani. Photo: Unsplash

Best For: Writers, poets, and overworked folks in need of actual silence.

This little gem in the Kumaon region has been nicknamed the 'Switzerland of India'. That's a bit of a stretch, but the 300-km panoramic views of the Himalayas — featuring Trishul, Nanda Devi, and Panchachuli peaks — aren't. It's the sort of place where you wake up to birdsong and spend the evening stargazing.

Also Read: 5 Reasons Why Mukteshwar Is The Summer Weekend Getaway You've Been Dreaming Of

5. Pelling, Sikkim

Pelling. Photo: Unsplash

Best For: Views, nature walks, and maybe a little soul-searching.

Not as crowded as Gangtok, and definitely more relaxed, Pelling offers the perfect blend of scenic beauty and light adventure. The newly built skywalk (India's first glass one) is a crowd-pleaser, while nearby spots like Pemayangtse Monastery and Khecheopalri Lake are peaceful pit stops.

6. Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Mount Abu. Photo: Unsplash

Best For: People who love Rajasthan but hate the heat.

Yes, Rajasthan. Don't scroll past. Mount Abu is the state's only hill station, and it's surprisingly pleasant in May — think 25 degrees Celsius days and cool evenings. Boating in Nakki Lake, exploring the Dilwara Temples, and roadside ice cream at Honeymoon Point? Not your typical desert break, but that's exactly the charm.

7. Chikkamagalur, Karnataka

Chikkamagalur. Photo: Unsplash

Best For: Weekenders from Bangalore and anyone who likes their holidays low-key.

Another coffee country classic, Chikkamagalur is where the beans are strong and the weather is gentle. With misty mornings and breezy afternoons, this lesser-known gem is a dream in May. Visit a plantation stay, hike Mullayanagiri (the highest peak in Karnataka), and sip on something strong while the world slows down.

8. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Best For: Hardcore travellers with a love for high-altitude drama.

If you can handle a bit of altitude (and bone-dry air), Spiti is the summer escape. It's remote, it's rugged, and it's often below 15 degrees Celsius in May. Expect dramatic landscapes, Buddhist culture, and villages like Langza and Komic that look straight out of a graphic novel.