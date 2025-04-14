5 Idyllic Spots In India For A Blissful Good Friday Weekend

Long weekends don't come around often, so why spend this one catching up on chores or bingeing another Netflix series? India has plenty of postcard-perfect places where slowing down isn't just encouraged — it's the norm. With the Good Friday long weekend around the corner, it's the perfect excuse to take a breather and escape the city rush. Whether you're craving quiet beaches of Gokarna, cool mountain air of Binsar, or just a break from your notifications, there are many idyllic spots in India, where you can truly switch off. We've rounded up five blissfully laid-back destinations in India that are ideal for unwinding.

Here Are 5 Idyllic Destinations Perfect For The Good Friday Long Weekend:

1. Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna. Photo: iStock

Goa might be the poster child for beach holidays, but Gokarna is where the chill vibes truly live. Tucked away on Karnataka's western coast, this coastal town offers a more peaceful, less commercial beach experience. Think golden sands, quiet coves, and yoga sessions by the sea. Om Beach and Kudle Beach are perfect for lazy afternoons, and the town's slow-paced rhythm makes it easy to forget what day it is. Ideal for solo travellers or couples looking to just be.

2. Mashobra, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla might steal the spotlight, but just a 45-minute drive away lies Mashobra — a sleepy hill town that's all charm and no chaos. Surrounded by pine forests and apple orchards, it's a fantastic choice for those wanting crisp air and zero itinerary pressure. Bring a good book, take long walks, sip endless cups of chai and just let the hills do their thing. Bonus: many boutique stays in Mashobra offer forest views that are pure screensaver material.

3. Binsar, Uttarakhand

Binsar. Photo: Unsplash

If your idea of a break involves waking up to birdsong and mountain views (minus the crowd), Binsar is your spot. This hidden gem in Uttarakhand sits inside a wildlife sanctuary and is all about peace and pine-scented air. Whether you're hiking through forest trails or just lazing in a cottage with panoramic views of the Himalayas, Binsar offers the kind of quiet that's hard to come by. It's rustic, remote, and ridiculously relaxing.

4. Varkala, Kerala

Varkala. Photo: iStock

Varkala has all the makings of a feel-good holiday: Stunning cliffside views, Ayurvedic treatments, beach cafes and the kind of sunsets that make you pause mid-conversation. This small beach town in Kerala feels more boho than touristy, and that's what makes it special. Whether you're in the mood for surfing or just eating your way through fresh seafood platters, Varkala makes it all look effortless. And don't skip the cliff walk — it's pure therapy.

5. Sindhudurg, Maharashtra

Sindhudurg. Photo: iStock

Tired of packed beach towns? Sindhudurg is your antidote. Nestled along Maharashtra's Konkan coast, this underrated gem is all about pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and the kind of peace you thought only existed in postcards. Whether you're lounging on Tarkarli Beach, snorkelling in Malvan, or digging into spicy Malvani seafood, Sindhudurg brings the coastal charm without the chaos. It's the kind of place where time slows down — and you're absolutely fine with it.