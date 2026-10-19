Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake Is Now A Ramsar Site, Joining The World's Most Important Wetlands

Chandigarh's popular Sukhna Lake has received international recognition after the Ramsar Convention added the wetland to its List of Wetlands of International Importance on Thursday. The move puts the city's well-known water body on the global map of important wetlands and brings fresh attention to the need to protect its natural surroundings.

Sukhna Wetland has been assigned Site Number 2602 on the Ramsar List. With this addition, India's total number of Ramsar sites has reached 103.

Reacting to the development, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared a post on X. He wrote, “India continues to strengthen its commitment to wetland conservation, with Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh and Sauj Jheel in Uttar Pradesh becoming the latest additions to the list of Ramsar Sites.”

What Is A Ramsar Tag?

The Ramsar tag is an international recognition given to wetlands considered important for their ecology, biodiversity and role in supporting wildlife and local communities. The Ramsar Convention is an international environmental treaty adopted in 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar.

The designation highlights the importance of conserving wetlands and using their resources responsibly. It does not mean that a wetland automatically becomes a tourist attraction or that all activities there are banned. Instead, it puts greater focus on protecting the area's ecosystem while allowing suitable activities to continue.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Explores Chandigarh With Ayushmann Khurrana: 5 Places To Add To Your Travel List

About Sukhna Lake

Located in Sector 1, Chandigarh, Sukhna Lake is one of the city's best-known places to spend time outdoors. Created in 1958 by damming the seasonal Sukhna Choe stream that flows down from the Shivalik Hills, the rain-fed lake sits against a backdrop of green hills and offers a break from the city's busy roads.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@shades_of_chandigarh

Whether you are visiting Chandigarh for the first time or planning a relaxed day out, there is a lot to do around the lake.

Things To Do At Sukhna Lake

1. Go boating: Boating is one of the main attractions here. Visitors can choose from pedal boats and other boating options available at the lake.

2. Take a walk: The lakeside is popular amongst morning walkers and joggers. Visit early in the morning for a quieter experience or later in the day to enjoy the changing views over the water.

3. Watch birds: The lake is worth a visit for nature lovers, especially during the winter migration season. Keep an eye out for waterbirds, including migratory species.

4. Visit the Garden of Silence: Located at one end of the lake, this peaceful garden features a seated Buddha and offers a quieter spot.

5. Enjoy the views and grab a bite: You can spend time taking photographs, watching the water and enjoying the surrounding landscape. Food outlets and eateries around the lake also make it easy to stop for a snack or refreshments during your visit.

Sukhna Lake: Address, Timings And Entry Fee

Address: Sukhna Lake, Sector 1, Chandigarh, India.

Sukhna Lake, Sector 1, Chandigarh, India. Entry fee: Free for general entry, according to Chandigarh Tourism information.

Free for general entry, according to Chandigarh Tourism information. General visiting hours: The lake is commonly listed as open from 5 am to 9 pm. Timings may vary, so check locally before travelling.

The lake is commonly listed as open from 5 am to 9 pm. Timings may vary, so check locally before travelling. Boating: Separate charges apply, and boating hours may differ from general visiting hours.

How To Reach Sukhna Lake

By air: The nearest airport is Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh. From there, you can take a taxi or cab to Sukhna Lake in Sector 1.

By train: Chandigarh Junction Railway Station is the nearest major railway station. Taxis, auto-rickshaws and other local transport options are available for the onward journey to the lake.

By road: Chandigarh is connected to nearby cities in Punjab, Haryana and other parts of North India by road. You can reach the lake by car, taxi or bus and use local transport for the final stretch.

ALSO READ | Chandigarh Travel Guide: The Coolest City In North India You're Probably Sleeping On

If you are planning a day around Sukhna Lake, consider combining your visit with the nearby Rock Garden. The two attractions make for a convenient addition to a Chandigarh sightseeing itinerary.