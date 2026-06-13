Bhumi Pednekar Calls Sikkim 'Heaven On Earth', Shares How To Be A Responsible Tourist

Bollywood actor and environmental advocate Bhumi Pednekar has praised Sikkim's commitment to sustainability, environmental conservation and responsible development, calling on other states to draw inspiration from the Himalayan state's climate-first approach.

Pednekar, who is on a three-day visit to Sikkim at the invitation of the State Tourism Department, said she felt a deep personal connection with the state's environmental ethos.

"What I connected with most deeply is the fact that Sikkim is a climate-first, environment-first, green state. For somebody like me, whose life's passion is sustainability and environmental conservation, I resonated very deeply with everything that the state stands for," she said.

Describing Sikkim as "heaven on earth," the actor said the state's natural beauty left her awestruck throughout her visit.

Also Read: Ramen, Beer And Rediscovering Rhythm: Nakuul Mehta Calls Ladakh His 'Annual Pilgrimage In Solitude'

"You people are so lucky. You literally live in heaven. I don't think there was a single view that I saw and wasn't amazed by," she remarked.

Pednekar arrived in Sikkim earlier this week and has been touring some of the state's most iconic destinations. On Wednesday, she visited the famed Rumtek Monastery, one of the most important centres of Tibetan Buddhism in India.

On Thursday, she travelled to the strategically significant Nathula Pass along the Indo-China border, besides visiting the picturesque Tsomgo Lake and the revered Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir.

Reflecting on her visit to Nathula, Pednekar said the experience strengthened her appreciation for the sacrifices made by India's armed forces.

"I am a very patriotic person, and I was very excited about visiting the border. Once you go there, you realise how much our armed forces do for us and how little we do in return. Every time I interact with members of the armed forces, I feel deeply indebted and full of gratitude," she said.

She added that interacting with officers stationed at the high-altitude frontier and learning about the history of the region filled her with immense pride.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty Praises Chandigarh Airport CISF Team: "Calm, Alert And Absolutely Professional"

The actor also spoke about the spiritual and cultural richness of Sikkim, saying that every destination she visited carried its own story, folklore, and traditions.

"What I love most is that every part of Sikkim has a story. We visited Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir, and there is so much faith everywhere. It was beautiful to witness," she said.

Pednekar further revealed that the peaceful environment of the state gave her one of her most profound meditation experiences.

"I was telling my friends that one of the quickest and strongest meditation sessions I have ever had happened here because of the energy and vibrations of this place," she said.

Highlighting Sikkim's environmental achievements, Pednekar congratulated both the people and policymakers of the state for prioritising sustainability and ecological conservation.

"Now more than ever, we need climate-first policies. Other states should get inspired by what Sikkim is doing, whether it is the ban on single-use plastics or the general empathy and love towards nature," she said.

She expressed hope that not only other Indian states but regions across the world would emulate Sikkim's approach towards environmental protection.

As a nature lover, Pednekar said she hopes to return to the state in the future and would welcome the opportunity to shoot a film in Sikkim.

"I really hope I get to do a film here and come back to Sikkim," she said.

Speaking on the importance of sustainable travel, Pednekar urged tourists to practise responsible tourism by respecting local communities, cultures, and the environment.

"When we visit someone else's home, we should not leave garbage behind. Respect the local culture, respect the people, and respect the local language. If possible, carry your waste back with you. That is what responsible tourism is all about," she said.

Her remarks come at a time when Sikkim continues to earn recognition for its environmental initiatives and sustainable tourism policies, reinforcing its reputation as one of India's greenest states.

With inputs by Pankaj Dhungel