Paw-some Getaways: 7 Best Pet-Friendly Stays In India For A 'Fur-tastic' Holiday

Travelling with pets in India has never been easier! Gone are the days of leaving your furry companions behind while you holiday. With a growing number of luxury hotels and resorts rolling out the red carpet for four-legged guests, pet parents can now enjoy a stress-free getaway with their pets by their side. From lush retreats in the hills to coastal escapes and vineyard stays, we've rounded up seven of the best pet-friendly stays in India that offer top-notch hospitality for you and your beloved furball.

Here Are 7 Pet-Friendly Resorts In India:

1. Della Adventure And Resorts, Lonavala

Lonavala's Della Adventure And Resorts isn't just a haven for adrenaline junkies-it's also one of the most pet-welcoming luxury resorts in India. Whether your pup loves sprawling lawns or needs a comfy pet bed, this place ensures a tail-wagging stay. With 26 acres of open space, pets can run, play, and enjoy the fresh mountain air. They're even allowed in the resort's fine-dining areas, making mealtimes a breeze. Add in pet-sitting services and a designated pet play zone, and you've got a perfect weekend getaway for both humans and animals.

Photo: Instagram/Della Adventure And Resorts

2. Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, The Savoy, Mussoorie

Tucked in the misty hills of Mussoorie, Welcomhotel The Savoy is a dreamy escape for pet lovers. This charming, colonial-era hotel offers plenty of open space for pets to roam, and its serene setting makes it ideal for long walks with your furry friend. Pets are treated like VIP guests here, with custom food menus and cosy pet beds. Whether you're snuggled up by the fireplace or strolling through the scenic trails, your pet will love every moment of this relaxing mountain retreat.

3. Ambassador, IHCL SeleQtions, New Delhi

Finding a pet-friendly hotel in the bustling capital can be tricky, but Ambassador, IHCL SeleQtions makes city breaks with pets a delight. Located in the heart of Delhi, this boutique hotel offers a welcoming space for pets, complete with designated pet-friendly rooms and open gardens. What sets this stay apart is its dedicated pet concierge service, which ensures your furry companion's needs are met — from special meals to vet assistance. With Khan Market just around the corner, you can even take your pet for a stroll while enjoying the city vibes.

Photo: Courtesy of RAAS Devigarh

4. RAAS Devigarh, Udaipur

Imagine staying in a 300-year-old palace with your pet-RAAS Devigarh in Udaipur makes that dream a reality! This stunning heritage hotel welcomes pets with open arms, offering spacious suites, open courtyards, and stunning views of the Aravallis. Pets can freely explore the grand property and even join you for leisurely walks through the fort gardens. With impeccable service, plush bedding, and pet-friendly dining options, RAAS Devigarh ensures that your furry companion gets the royal treatment.

5. Grape County, Nashik

Fancy sipping wine while your pet plays in the great outdoors? Grape County in Nashik offers a perfect blend of luxury, nature, and pet-friendly hospitality. Sprawling across 150 acres of lush greenery, this eco-resort welcomes pets with open arms. With pet-friendly villas, open fields, and nature trails, your furry companion can enjoy endless adventures. The property even organises pet-friendly activities, so your pup won't feel left out while you indulge in a wine-tasting session.

6. The Mandrem House, Goa

Nothing beats a Goa getaway with your pet, and The Mandrem House makes it even better. This luxurious beachfront villa is designed for pet parents who want to enjoy Goa without the stress of leaving their fur babies behind. With private access to Mandrem Beach, pets can run freely in the sand while you soak up the sun. The villa also provides pet-friendly meals and a spacious garden, ensuring your pet has as much fun as you do. Whether it's playing in the waves or lounging in the villa's cosy corners, this is the ultimate beachside retreat for pets.

Photo: Instagram/Tree of Life Resort & Spa, Jaipur

7. Tree of Life Resort & Spa, Jaipur

Nestled on the outskirts of Jaipur, Tree of Life Resort & Spa is a paradise for pets and their humans. With lush private gardens, open courtyards, and pet-friendly villas, this boutique resort ensures that your furry friend has plenty of room to roam. The staff here goes the extra mile, offering customised meals and pet beds to make your pet feel at home. Whether you're unwinding by the pool or exploring the serene countryside, your pet is guaranteed a stress-free stay.