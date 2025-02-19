Watch: Dalmatian Enjoys Business-Class Flight From Singapore To Tokyo, Internet Reacts

Flying with pets can be a challenge, especially for those with bigger dogs. Many airlines require them to travel in cargo or squeeze into tight carriers, making air travel a stressful experience for pets and owners. However, one lucky Dalmatian, Spotty, had a completely different experience - she enjoyed a business-class seat on a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore to Tokyo, turning an ordinary trip into a viral moment. The four-year-old Swiss Dalmatian became an internet sensation after her owner shared a video of their luxurious journey.

The five-and-a-half-hour flight went by smoothly, with Spotty sitting comfortably in the airport lounge before settling into her plush business-class seat onboard. The clip showed the well-mannered pup wagging her tail, watching a movie, and even taking a quick nap - all without a single bathroom break. You can watch the full video below:

Spotty's calm demeanor and impeccable behavior left social media users in awe, with people expressing admiration for the dog's composure and obedience. Many were stunned that she remained so well-behaved throughout the flight. Others had practical concerns - how did she manage without a bathroom break? One user gushed, "She's the best girl! My favourite travel influencer." Another person joked, "She is behaving better than many humans."

Curiosity about dog travel logistics also sparked questions, with one comment reading, "Super cute. How does it work when they need to do their business? I've never traveled with a dog before. You'd tend to them last thing, of course, but then?" A dog lover commented, "I have five Dalmatians; I wish I could bring them on together." One viewer couldn't get enough, saying, "I have watched this three times and love it so much!"

To settle the curiosity about bathroom breaks, Spotty's owner responded, "It was just 5.5 hours from Singapore to Tokyo on an 8 am flight. No breakfast, and no water until one hour before landing, and she was perfectly fine. She's very well-trained and ate like normal as soon as we landed. I had some pee pads as a backup, just in case!" The owner also addressed questions about how Spotty was allowed to fly in business class, explaining, "Hello, Spotty is a registered service dog for those people who are asking.

Singapore Airlines only allows fully vaccinated, government-certified, registered service dogs in the cabin, as far as I'm aware." Spotty's viral flight experience has sparked discussions on pet-friendly travel, with many dog owners wishing they could give their furry friends the same luxury treatment. For now, Spotty remains the internet's favourite four-legged frequent flyer.