Your Go-To Guide To Planning A 'Paw-some' Pet-Friendly Vacation

As far as I can remember, I have always dreamt of travelling with a four-legged buddy. From stalking celebrity influencers like Diipa Buller-Khosla and Lily Singh on Instagram just to see them travelling with their pooches to swooning over scenes of Pluto Mehra, the adorable bullmastiff of Bollywood movie 'Dil Dhadakne Do', enjoying his cruise life, I have found inspiration almost everywhere. But two years back, when I thought of taking along my pup on a mini pet-friendly staycation to Himachal Pradesh, I chickened out. Not only because Joey is the true definition of a mischief-maker, who loves creating troubles double his size, but also because he used to get car-sick easily as a little pup back then, and I didn't want to make any mistakes on the first trip of his life. But upon reaching the pet-friendly resort I had booked, I soon realised that I had already made one — not bringing him along.

As 'purr-fest' as it gets! Photo: iStock

Travelling with your pet might sound challenging, but with the right planning, it can be an unforgettable adventure for both of you. I have already taken many road trips with my buddy since then, and let me tell you one thing I have felt each time: It was the best decision ever! Whether you're dreaming of sandy beaches, cosy cabins, or bustling cities, a pet-friendly getaway is totally doable. Here's how to make your trip stress-free and full of tail wags.

Here Are 9 Tips To Plan The 'Purr-fect' Pet-Friendly Vacation:

1. Choose The Perfect Destination

Not all places are created equal when it comes to welcoming pets. Some destinations are better suited for pet-friendly stays, offering parks, walking trails, or even pet-friendly attractions. Coastal towns, countryside cottages, and national parks are often top choices. Before booking, research local pet policies — some beaches and parks have restrictions during certain seasons.

Also Read: Fly For Less: 10 Clever Hacks To Score Cheaper Flight Tickets

2. Book Pet-Friendly Accommodation

Finding the right accommodation is key. Many hotels, Airbnb properties, and campgrounds now welcome furry guests but always double-check their policies. Some may have size limits, extra fees, or specific rules about pets in common areas. Bonus points if you can find a place with pet perks like a fenced garden or pet treats on arrival! For a truly comfortable stay, read reviews from other pet owners. They'll often highlight the things that matter most, like whether the hotel staff were pet-friendly or if the surrounding area is safe for walks.

Pet-friendly resorts make sure it's a comfortable stay for both you and your fur baby. Photo: iStock

3. Pack Smart For Your Pet

Packing for your pet isn't just about throwing their food and a leash into a bag. Think about their comfort and safety during the trip. Essentials include:

A travel-friendly food and water bowl.

Enough food and treats for the trip.

Their favourite blanket or toy for a sense of familiarity.

Pet-safe sunscreen (if you're heading somewhere sunny).

A sturdy leash, harness, and poop bags.

Any medications or a first-aid kit tailored for pets.

4. Plan For Travel Comfort

Getting there can be one of the trickiest parts of a pet-friendly holiday. If you're driving, take regular breaks for your pet to stretch and relieve themselves. Keep the car cool, and never leave your pet unattended in a vehicle, even for a quick stop. For flights, check airline policies on pet travel. Many require pets to travel in an airline-approved carrier, and some may only allow small pets in the cabin. Trains and ferries often have pet-friendly options too, so explore all transport methods to see what works best for your four-legged companion.

Also Read: 5 Indian Hiking Trails That Will Make You Wonder Why You've Been Sitting Inside

5. Prioritise Safety

Safety is everything when travelling with pets. Make sure your pet is microchipped and wearing an ID tag with up-to-date contact details. Carry their vaccination records, as some destinations or accommodations may ask to see them. If your pet isn't used to new environments, consider a calming spray or pheromone collar to keep them relaxed during the trip.

6. Research Pet-Friendly Activities

Once you've arrived, it's time for fun! Look for activities you can enjoy together. From pet-friendly beaches to cafes that welcome dogs, you'll be surprised at how many places roll out the red carpet for pets these days. For active pets, hiking trails or dog parks are fantastic options. If your pet prefers a slower pace, try pet-friendly vineyards, outdoor markets, or scenic spots where they can lounge beside you.

From hiking trails to vineyards, there are a many pet-friendly activities to pick from. Photo: iStock

7. Respect Local Rules And Etiquette

No one wants to be that pet owner. Always follow local rules, like keeping your dog on a lead where required and cleaning up after them. A little respect goes a long way in ensuring more places stay pet-friendly for future travellers.

8. Make Time For Rest

Travelling can be as tiring for pets as it is for humans. Schedule downtime in your itinerary for your pet to relax and recharge. After all, happy pets make for happy holidays!