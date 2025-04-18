Easter 2025: 5 Destinations That Do Easter Celebrations Right in India

While India might not be the first place that comes to mind for Easter celebrations, you'd be surprised how vibrant and heartwarming the festivities can get in certain corners of the country. From beachside sunrise services to communities that have been observing Easter for centuries, this is one festival that blends faith, food, and fun in unexpected ways across India. Here's a list of five places where Easter 2025 isn't going to be about just a day — it's bound to be a huge celebration. Whether you're planning a holiday, looking for a cultural detour, or simply want to be somewhere that feels festive and meaningful, these destinations won't disappoint.

Here Are 5 Destinations For The Best Easter Celebrations In India:

1. Goa: For Beachside Services And Soulful Feasts

Photo: Unsplash

Goa, with its Portuguese roots and significant Christian population, probably tops the Easter chart in India. Easter here is a big deal. Churches across the state hold elaborate Holy Week services, and the Easter Vigil on Saturday night is a powerful experience, often held under the stars or in centuries-old cathedrals. But it's not all solemn. Easter in Goa comes with food that'll make you forget all about Lent. Think roast lamb, bebinca (a layered Goan dessert), and baskets of marzipan Easter eggs. Locals and tourists alike head to the beach after the service — some for quiet reflection, others for live music and seafood by the water. It's a vibe.

Must-Do: Attend mass at the Basilica of Bom Jesus or Se Cathedral, then hit a traditional Goan home for Easter lunch — many open their doors for community meals.

2. Shillong, Meghalaya: For Community Spirit And Choirs

Shillong wears its faith with quiet pride, and Easter here is a deeply spiritual affair. The city's large Christian population comes together in full force, filling churches with harmony (literally — the choirs here are no joke). Expect sunrise services in the hills, candlelit vigils, and music that gives you goosebumps. What sets Shillong apart is the community vibe. People dress in their Easter best, kids hunt for eggs in backyards, and neighbours exchange sweets and prayers. It's low-key, but full of heart.

Must-Do: Attend the Easter sunrise service at the Khasi Hills — it's chilly, but the view and the music make it absolutely worth it.

3. Kochi, Kerala: For Heritage, Hymns, And Home-Cooked Delights

Photo: Pexels

Kerala's Christian community is one of the oldest in the world, and in Kochi, Easter is celebrated with equal parts reverence and revelry. The week leading up to Easter — starting with Palm Sunday — is packed with processions, readings, and midnight services. Churches like St. Francis and Santa Cruz Basilica are beautifully lit up and filled to the brim. What makes Easter here truly special is how personal it feels. Families come together for hearty meals — appams with stew, duck roast, and coconut-laced curries that have been passed down for generations. And yes, locals do make their version of Easter eggs, often with coconut or jaggery fillings.

Must-Do: Walk through Fort Kochi during Holy Week — it's quieter than usual but beautifully atmospheric, especially around the churches.

4. Aizawl, Mizoram: For Quiet Streets, Powerful Prayers

If you're after a peaceful yet poignant Easter experience, Aizawl delivers. The capital of Mizoram has a majority Christian population, and Easter here is marked by deep-rooted traditions. The streets go quiet, families head to church dressed in crisp whites, and you can actually hear the hymns echoing through the hills. Local churches, like the Solomon's Temple, hold large-scale services where congregations sing in perfect harmony. After service, most families gather for home-cooked meals, and while it may not be a touristy destination, Aizawl's Easter is as authentic as it gets.

Must-Do: Try and witness a community gathering or choir performance — they're often open to visitors and give a true sense of Mizo Easter traditions.

5. Mumbai, Maharashtra: For Cosmopolitan Celebrations With A Local Twist

Photo: Pexels

You might not think of Mumbai as an Easter hotspot, but think again. From Bandra to Colaba, communities light up with colour, food, and church bells. Bandra in particular, with its Portuguese influence, really brings Easter to life. Think street processions, flower-laden churches, and yes, some of the best baked goods you'll find in the country. Local bakeries churn out hot cross buns, chocolate eggs, and mawa cakes. Churches like Mount Mary and St. Peter's are beautifully decorated, and Easter mass sees crowds of locals and tourists alike. It's the perfect blend of the traditional and the modern.

Must-Do: Visit the bakeries in Bandra a day before Easter — they sell out fast, and you don't want to miss the seasonal specials.