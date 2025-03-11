Advertisement
Bengaluru Airport Launches India's First Sensory Room For Neurodivergent Travellers

Located near the 080 International Lounge on Level 4, this room is tailored for individuals with sensory or mental health conditions.

Read Time: 2 mins
The sensory room incorporates various features. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has introduced a first-of-its-kind sensory room at Terminal 2 to promote inclusive air travel, PTI reported. Designed for travellers who are neurodivergent or have sensory sensitivities, this unique facility offers a peaceful, controlled environment. Located near the 080 International Lounge on Level 4, the sensory room is tailored for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), anxiety disorders, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and other sensory or mental health conditions.

"We are committed to building an inclusive and passenger-friendly airport," said Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd. "BLR Airport has consistently aimed at offering the latest innovations, from our biophilic, sustainable Terminal 2 to digital solutions that enhance efficiency." He added, "The addition of the sensory room aligns with our mission to create a seamless and stress-free experience for every traveller, ensuring that inclusivity is not just a feature, but a core value for us."

According to a release issued by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday, the sensory room offers a serene, controlled environment designed to help travellers feel more at ease before their journey. Research in sensory regulation and occupational therapy suggests that even brief periods (15-30 minutes) in a calming, sensory-friendly environment can significantly reduce feelings of overwhelm, the release added.

Developed in collaboration with Incluzza, a part of the EnAble India group, the sensory room incorporates various features designed to provide a soothing experience. It includes ambient lighting options for different sensory preferences and an art mural with organic abstract patterns that promote emotional well-being. The space also offers interactive elements, such as a ball pool, floor and wall projections, a sensory toy station, and specialised products like treatment mats, crash pads, and weighted blankets. Additionally, auditory components, such as a sound system and a white noise machine, can be used to create a calming atmosphere. To further aid concentration and stress reduction, the room includes a scent diffuser, a lava lamp, and a balancing board.

