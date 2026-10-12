Behind-The-Scenes Video Shows The Effort That Goes Into Maintaining Indian Trains

Train journeys involve more than just locomotives moving on and along tracks. Hours of cleaning, inspection and maintenance ensure trains move smoothly. A video posted on the Instagram page 'the_railwayzones' shows a lesser-seen side of the Indian Railways. It features workers cleaning train coaches, inspecting equipment and carrying out various tasks inside a maintenance facility.

The video opens with a worker standing on a ladder and working on the exterior of a Vande Bharat train coach. Another worker stands below, seemingly assisting him with the task. The footage then moves inside a large maintenance shed, where multiple train coaches are parked. Equipment, cables and tools are visible on the workshop floor as staff carry out their work.

There are glimpses of several staff members working around the parked trains. While some are cleaning the windows, others are cleaning compartments from inside. The staff members also check the operating equipment inside the control cabin. Towards the end of the video, a worker gives the green signal so that the train can move through the yard after completing the inspection process.

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The video went viral on social media, with viewers sharing their opinions on the maintenance work and the efforts involved in preparing trains for service.

One user wrote, "Indian Railways is the property of our country; it is our responsibility to protect it. Thousands of people have worked hard to build it."

Another added, "Nation builders."

Someone else commented, "The basic level of civic sense would actually preserve and help the staff to maintain the same service."

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"Result of middle-class sacrifice," read a comment.

The video has once again brought attention to the work that often goes unnoticed behind the smooth functioning of railway services.