All About "French Fry Express": A 100-Year-Old Steam Train In The Grand Canyon Fuelled By Vegetable Oil

Trains have long had a special place in the hearts of travellers worldwide. From the perpetual, rhythmic chug of wheels on tracks to the nostalgic charm of steam engines, rail journeys have also brought back a sense of adventure and romance. Iconic routes like the Trans-Siberian Railway, the Orient Express, and our very own Palace of Wheels are more than just transportation mediums. They are all about experiences, history and culture. When you dig into the past, you will find unique trains that have always fascinated the human folks. In the United States, in the middle of the large landscapes of Arizona, there's a unique train that is a combination of historical charm and modern sustainability, called the “French Fry Express!” Yes, you read that right! This steam engine is unique, just like its name, and people from all over the world are going gaga over this nostalgic and eco-friendly locomotive. Let's find out what makes it stand apart in this day and age.

The Story Behind The “French Fry Express”

Photo: Grand Canyon Railway and Hotel

Originally, this steam engine was built in 1923 and was called Locomotive No. 4960, which ran on coal. It served various railroads before being retired in the 1960s. In 1989, the Grand Canyon Railway acquired and restored it, bringing it back into service. At the time, this dynamic steam engine was converted from a coal-dependent locomotive to a diesel-powered mechanism. However, there were some environmental concerns that again led to its temporary retirement in 2008. The next year, with the hopes of mixing tradition with sustainability, the railway converted No. 4960 to run on recycled vegetable oil, which reduced its carbon emissions by around 25,000 pounds per trip.

This is how the unique steam engine got its name “French Fry Express.” This unique steam engine uses about 1,200 gallons of recycled vegetable oil per round trip, and the Grand Canyon Railways does it by collecting used vegetable oil from its own on-property food joints. After collecting the oil, the railway processed it and used it to power the steam engine. Some passengers even claim to get a whiff of the fried food as the train runs on the track, which just adds a quirky vibe to the unique experience.

When And How To Ride The “French Fry Express”

Photo: Grand Canyon Railway and Hotel

Unfortunately, you can also get an experience of this unique French Fry Express on “Steam Saturdays,” which are scheduled on the first Saturday of each month from March to October. Moreover, you can also ride this train on special dates like Earth Day (April 22), the engine's birthday (August 16), Labour Day (August 30), and the Grand Canyon Railway's anniversary (September 20).

This train departs from the historic Williams Depot at 9:30 a.m., the train arrives at the Grand Canyon's South Rim at around 11:45 a.m. So, the passengers have over three hours to explore the canyon before the return trip at 3:30 p.m., returning to Williams by 5:54 p.m. However, it is always advisable to check the official website of the Grand Canyon Railway for the most up-to-date information.

What's More To Explore At The Grand Canyon?

Well, this train is not the only reason to visit the Grand Canyon whenever you get a chance. Here's what lies in this Arizonian treat:

1. Breathtaking Views

Photo: Pexels

If you are a fan of natural beauty, then the Grand Canyon has some of the most stunning natural landscapes in the world. From sunrise to sunset, this light and shadow play across this formation is a sight to see.

2. Hiking Adventures

With several trails ranging from easy walks to challenging hikes, the Grand Canyon caters to all kinds of adventure seekers. Trails like the Bright Angel and South Kaibab offer unique views of the canyon's beauty.

3. Wildlife Watching

Photo: Pexels

Both flora and fauna thrive in the Grand Canyon. The park is home to diverse wildlife, including elk, mule deer, and California condors. When you watch these animals in their natural habitat, it adds excitement to your visit.

4. Cultural Experiences

The Grand Canyon has a rich cultural history, with several Native American tribes considering it sacred. Visiting the park provides opportunities to learn about their traditions and stories.

5. Stargazing Opportunities

Photo: Pexels

The Grand Canyon is a designated International Dark Sky Park, so expect nothing but mind-blowing stargazing experiences. On clear nights, the sky comes alive with multiple stars, making it a popular spot amongst stargazers.

