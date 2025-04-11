China Building World's Highest Bridge, Will Cut Travel Time From 1 Hour To 1 Minute

China is set to open the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in June, a record-breaking structure spanning two miles across a massive canyon, according to The Metro. The 216 million pounds (Rs 2200) project will reduce travel time from one hour to just one minute. Towering over 200 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower and weighing three times more, the bridge represents a significant engineering feat.

Chinese politician Zhang Shenglin said, "This super project spanning the "Earth's crack" will showcase China's engineering capabilities and boost Guizhou's goal of becoming a world-class tourist destination."

'Its steel trusses weigh about 22,000 metric tonnes - the equivalent of three Eiffel Towers - and were installed in just two months.'

Chief Engineer Li Zhao said, "Witnessing my work become something tangible - watching the bridge grow day by day and finally stand tall above the canyon - gives me a profound sense of achievement and pride."

Other than providing vital transportation links in a more rural area of China, the new bridge will also be a major tourist attraction.

According to The Metro, plans for living areas, a glass walkway and the 'highest bungee jump' in the world have also been unveiled by planners.

The bridge is more impressive given it's almost completely suspended above the major gorge below.

The region of China where this bridge is being built is home to almost half of the world's 100 tallest bridges to help connect rural communities.

In 2016, China's highest bridge was built in Beipanjiang, measuring in at an astounding 1,854 feet tall.