Airline Refused Check-In After Rescheduling Delhi To Bengaluru Flight, Ordered To Pay Rs 68,000 To Passenger

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Delhi has directed an airline to compensate a passenger who was allegedly denied check-in after his flight was rescheduled. According to The Indian Express, the carrier has been ordered to refund the Rs 12,713 he spent on an alternate flight, reimburse Rs 334 in hotel expenses, and pay Rs 55,000 as compensation.

The incident dates back to February 3, 2019, when the passenger was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Bengaluru. His flight was originally set to depart at 1 pm, but the airline informed him via email on the day of travel that the departure had been pushed to 4 pm due to operational reasons.

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Based on the revised schedule, the passenger planned his journey to the airport and arrived within what he believed was the permissible check-in period. However, he was reportedly denied check-in and told that he had reached late and that the remaining passengers had already completed the process.

Left stranded, he purchased a ticket on another flight for Rs 12,713 and also incurred Rs 334 in hotel expenses, the report stated.

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The case was heard by commission president Divya Jyoti Jaipuriar and members Harpreet Kaur Charya and Ashwani Kumar Mehta. The order was issued on August 31.

The airline denied any lapse on its part, arguing that the passenger was aware of the check-in and boarding regulations but failed to report before the deadline. It maintained that the situation arose due to the passenger's own negligence.

The carrier further stated that it had offered him the option of travelling on another flight upon payment of the applicable re-accommodation fee, but he chose not to accept it.

Airline Failed To Back Claims With Sufficient Evidence

The commission observed that the airline had not produced adequate evidence to prove its claim that the passenger reported late.

As reported by The Indian Express, while the carrier submitted a passenger list, it did not provide corresponding check-in records showing when passengers were processed.

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The commission noted that the airline could also have furnished system logs or CCTV footage to establish when the check-in counter closed and when the passenger arrived. Its failure to submit such records weakened its defence.

The bench further observed that airlines have a greater responsibility towards passengers when flight schedules are altered. Since the departure time had been changed, the carrier was expected to make reasonable arrangements for travellers arriving in accordance with the revised schedule.

"The act of denying check-in without justification, after rescheduling the flight, and then failing to produce relevant records amounts to gross deficiency in service, negligence and unfair trade practice under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act," said the commission.

The bench also held the airline responsible for the mental distress caused to the passenger, noting that the disruption occurred at a time when he was about to begin a new professional assignment.