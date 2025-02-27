A Look At 10 Busiest Airports Of 2025 Across The World; Indian Airport Also In The List

Thriving on speed and efficiency, the aviation industry connects people and goods, covering great distances. Constant development and technological advancements have provided fuel-effective aircraft, making air travel comfortable and sustainable. Airports have also evolved beyond their basic facilities introducing state-of-the-art architecture and world-class amenities. Recently, OAG, a provider of digital flight data, released a list of the busiest airports of 2025. Among the aviation giants, the Indira Gandi International (IGI) Airport has also booked a spot in the list.

Here Are 10 Busiest Airports Of 2025:

1. Dubai International Airport (DXB)

With approximately 4.8 million seats, the Dubai International Airport takes the top position as the world's busiest airport. Compared to February 2024, it has witnessed a 1 per cent growth in capacity.

2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

In second place is the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the US with 4.6 million seats. It reflects a 2 per cent capacity increase from last year.

3. Tokyo International Airport (HND)

Tokyo International Airport, the world's third busiest airport, accommodates 4.2 million seats as of February 2025. This shows a surge of 0.3 per cent capacity increase of 0.3 per cent and an increase of 4 per cent in terms of seats.

4. Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG)

This airport in China retains the fourth spot. Previously, it was in the 6th tier.

Surge in travel has led to more footfall in airports.

5. London Heathrow Airport (LHR)

Europe's most convenient and of course biggest airport — London Heathrow Airport has recorded a total of 3.9 million seats.

6. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Ticking off the sixth box is another USA Airport, Dallas Fort Worth with 3.6 million seats.

7. Istanbul Airport (IST)

Comprising 3.6 million seats, the Istanbul Airport is the second busiest airport in Europe after London Heathrow Airport. Its capacity has risen by 3 per cent, indicating steady passenger traffic.

8. Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI)

India's India Gandhi International Airport marks its presence in the 8th position. Within a year from February 2024 to 2025, the airport has registered a growth capacity of 0.3 percent with around 4.2 million seats.

9. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN)

This airport in China with 3.6 million seats has the biggest decrease in capacity in February 2025.

10. Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK)

The Beijing Capital International Airport consists of an overall 3.5 million seats.