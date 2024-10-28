7 Budget-Friendly Weekend Getaways Near Delhi

If you're looking for a quick escape, a weekend getaway can be a great option.

We all experience moments of routine fatigue, and travel can be the perfect remedy to refresh our minds and bodies. However, planning a long trip isn't always feasible. If you're looking for a quick escape, a weekend getaway can be a great option. Fortunately, there are many beautiful destinations around Delhi that offer natural beauty and tranquillity without breaking the bank. Here are eight budget-friendly weekend getaways where you can create lasting memories with friends or family.

Here Are 7 Weekend Getaways You Can Plan In Budget New Delhi:

1. Mussoorie

Mussoorie, known as the "Queen of Hills," is just a 7 to 8-hour journey from Delhi. The serene mountains and lush greenery provide a peaceful retreat, perfect for a romantic getaway or a family trip. You can reach Mussoorie by bus, train, or personal vehicle. Don't miss attractions like Company Garden, Kempty Falls, and Mall Road, all while enjoying delicious local cuisine without overspending.

2. Agra

Famous worldwide for the stunning Taj Mahal, Agra is a must-visit destination. The best time to visit is from October to March, and it's only a 4-hour drive from Delhi. Along with the Taj Mahal, you can explore Fatehpur Sikri Fort. This destination is perfect for a memorable weekend with children and family.

3. Rishikesh

If you're seeking a peaceful environment, Rishikesh is an excellent choice. Located about 240 km from Delhi, it's renowned for its yoga and adventure sports. You can easily reach Rishikesh by bus, train, or car, making it a convenient escape from the city.

4. Alwar

Just 160 km from Delhi, Alwar offers historical forts, beautiful lakes, and stunning hills. The local cuisine adds to the charm of your trip. A major attraction here is the Sariska Tiger Reserve, where you can enjoy a thrilling wildlife safari.

5. Jim Corbett National Park

As one of India's premier national parks, Jim Corbett is perfect for wildlife enthusiasts. Here, you can embark on a jungle safari and spot animals like the Royal Bengal Tiger and Indian Elephant. The best time to visit is from October to January, and it's about a 5-hour journey from Delhi.

6. Mathura-Vrindavan

For a religious experience, consider visiting Mathura-Vrindavan. You can explore the famous Banke Bihari Temple and other significant sites like Prem Mandir. Travelling from Delhi is easy by bus, train, or car.

7. Nainital

Nainital is a delightful weekend getaway where you can unwind amidst scenic mountains. It's accessible by bus, taxi, or private vehicle. Enjoy boating on the lake and take in the natural beauty, with affordable accommodations and local food options available.

Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation, or a spiritual experience, these budget-friendly destinations near Delhi offer something for everyone. Plan your weekend getaway and make the most of your time away from the daily grind!