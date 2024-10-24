Off To The Hills? Make Sure You Pack These 6 Essentials For Your Trip

Pack these six essentials before leaving for your trip. (Photo Credit: iStock)

The hills provide the ultimate escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. They are calm, and serene, and make for the perfect destination to unwind and relax. However, just like any other destination, there are certain things that one must keep in mind before heading off to the hills. Because let's be honest, staying in the hills is not everyone's cup of tea. Are you planning a trip to the hills anytime soon? If so, there are some essentials that you must pack before you leave for your trip. From specific shoes and clothing to electronics, there are many items that are must-haves. Below, we have enlisted six such essentials that you should carry to ensure your trip is a memorable one.

Here Are 6 Essentials To Carry While Travelling To A Hill Station:

1. Comfortable Walking Shoes

Travelling to the hills involves a lot of walking. From exploring popular tourist spots and markets to trekking, we have to do all of it on foot. And before we realise it, we may find ourselves struggling to walk. To avoid this, make sure to invest in a comfortable pair of walking or sports shoes. Remember not to compromise on quality here, or else you'll regret your decision during the trip.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Extra Sweater Or Jacket

Carrying winter wear is a must when travelling to the hills. This includes thermals, sweaters, jackets, mufflers, socks, etc. While you may think you have packed all the essentials, it's always best to keep an extra sweater or jacket with you. Weather in the hills is quite unpredictable, as it can suddenly become chilly or even start snowing during some months. So, if you want to avoid shivering, keep an extra one!

3. Backpack

Another must-have for your trip is a good-quality backpack. While this is optional, we suggest you carry one. Backpacks are great for travelling, especially during trekking, as they free up your hands and distribute weight evenly across your back and shoulders. Plus, you won't find yourself worrying if you've misplaced any of your other essentials. You'll also be less tired and will be able to enjoy your trip to the fullest.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. First Aid Kit

When travelling to a hill station, there is a high possibility of getting injured. This is especially true if you're planning to go trekking or engage in an adventure sport. The rocky terrain and uncertain weather conditions can cause bruises, cuts, and sickness. To find relief, make sure you have a first aid kit in your bag containing all the essential medicines.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Power Bank

We all love using our phones while travelling, don't we? Whether it's for clicking photos, making videos, or talking to our friends and family, these activities can easily drain our phone battery. This can be quite annoying, but with a power bank in your bag, you can avoid being in such a situation. While it may take up some extra space, it'll be your lifesaver during the trip.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Sunscreen

Who wants their skin to look dull? Well, no one! Since you'll be walking a lot outdoors, your skin can easily get damaged, especially if it's sunny. To prevent this, make sure to apply sunscreen before heading out and, if possible, keep reapplying it every 3 hours. It's best to invest in sunscreen with an SPF of at least 50+.

Photo Credit: iStock

Now that you know about these hill station essentials, make sure to pack them before you leave for your trip. Happy Travelling!