6 Of Kerala's Best Hill Stations For A Cool Summer Holiday

When the summer heat becomes hard to handle, Kerala offers a refreshing escape with its beautiful hill stations, cool climate, lush greenery, and peaceful surroundings. Nestled in the Western Ghats, these hill destinations are known for their scenic views, tea and spice plantations, waterfalls, forests, and wildlife.

Unlike crowded beaches and busy cities, Kerala's hill stations offer a calm and relaxing atmosphere that is perfect for families, couples, solo travellers, and nature lovers. Whether you want to enjoy mist-covered mountains, explore nature trails, or simply unwind amid stunning landscapes, Kerala has something for everyone.

A summer holiday in Kerala's hills brings together natural beauty, adventure, and cultural charm, making it one of the most rewarding travel experiences in South India.

Also Read: Harsil Valley's Apple Orchards Are Just One Reason To Visit This Quiet Retreat

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Why Should You Visit Kerala in Summer

1. Pleasant Weather

Kerala's hill stations enjoy cool and comfortable temperatures during summer, offering relief from the intense heat of the plains.

2. Stunning Natural Beauty

Rolling hills, green valleys, tea gardens, and dense forests create a picture-perfect setting for relaxation and sightseeing.

3. Rich Wildlife Experiences

Many hill destinations are located near wildlife sanctuaries where visitors can spot elephants, birds, deer, and other native species.

4. Adventure Opportunities

From trekking and camping to nature walks and boating, Kerala's hill stations offer plenty of exciting outdoor activities.

5. Peaceful Atmosphere

The calm surroundings and fresh mountain air make these destinations ideal for relaxation and stress-free holidays.

Also Read: 5 Wildlife Parks In India That Remain Open In July For Monsoon Safaris

Top 6 Hill Stations To Visit in Kerala

1. Munnar

Munnar is Kerala's most famous hill station and is known for its endless tea plantations, misty hills, and breathtaking viewpoints. The cool weather and scenic charm attract visitors throughout the year. Popular attractions include tea estates, waterfalls, and mountain peaks.

Visitors can enjoy tea garden walks, photography, trekking, and sightseeing while soaking in the peaceful surroundings.

Things to Do: Visit tea plantations, trek to viewpoints, explore waterfalls, and enjoy nature photography.

2. Wayanad

Wayanad is a beautiful destination filled with forests, waterfalls, caves, and wildlife. The region is rich in natural beauty and offers a perfect mix of adventure and relaxation.

Its pleasant weather and scenic surroundings make it a popular summer retreat. The area is also known for its cultural heritage and spice plantations.

Things to Do: Trek to hills, explore caves, visit waterfalls, and enjoy wildlife spotting.

3. Thekkady

Thekkady is famous for its lush forests and wildlife experiences. Surrounded by greenery, it allows visitors to connect with nature while enjoying a cool mountain climate.

The region is also known for its spice plantations and scenic landscapes, making it ideal for both adventure lovers and nature enthusiasts.

Things to Do: Take a boat ride, visit spice gardens, go on nature walks, and enjoy wildlife viewing.

4. Vagamon

Vagamon is a peaceful hill station known for its rolling meadows, pine forests, and misty hills. It is less crowded than many other destinations, making it perfect for travellers looking for peace and quiet.

The natural beauty and pleasant climate make it an ideal spot for a relaxing holiday, with green valley's offering spectacular views all around.

Things to Do: Paragliding, trekking, nature walks, and exploring pine forests.

5. Ponmudi

Ponmudi is a charming hill station located close to the state capital. It is known for its winding roads, green hills, and scenic viewpoints.

The region offers a refreshing climate and plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature. Colourful flora and rich biodiversity add to its appeal as a summer destination.

Things to Do: Enjoy scenic drives, trek through nature trails, birdwatch, and admire valley views.

6. Nelliyampathy

Nelliyampathy is a hidden gem surrounded by tea plantations, orange orchards, and dense forests. The hill station offers stunning views and a peaceful atmosphere away from city crowds.

It's cool weather and scenic surroundings make it an excellent summer getaway. Nature lovers especially enjoy its untouched beauty and calm environment.

Things to Do: Visit viewpoints, explore plantations, trek through forests, and enjoy photography.

Kerala's hill stations offer the perfect combination of cool weather, natural beauty, adventure, and relaxation, making them some of the best summer holiday destinations in India.