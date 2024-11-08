6 Kinds Of People Who Will Turn Your Dream Vacation Into A Nightmare

Have you ever travelled with someone who ruined your vacation? (Photo: iStock)

A fun trip can leave you refreshed, happily returning to your home and routine. However, a bad vacation can ruin your mood and leave you irritated and frustrated. While there can be many reasons for a trip to go wrong, one common factor many can relate to is a disappointing fellow traveller. These could be your friends, family members, or your partner (sorry), who you might love very much but wish you would never take a trip with them. Why? Here are some legit, possible reasons.

6 Behaviours That Make Someone The Worst Travel Buddy:

1. Those Who Don't Like Exploring Local Food

Photo: iStock

If you are travelling to a new city-whether within your country or internationally-you cannot truly explore it without trying the local food. Sadly, some people cannot step out of their comfort zone and end up eating the same food they can get in their hometown. Why?

2. Those Who Are Always Late

If you are excited about your trip and want to see all the major landmarks and explore as much as possible, you need a fellow traveller who is ready to hit the town with you in the morning. Travellers who wake up late, end up chatting on the phone for hours or take forever to get dressed will ruin your entire itinerary.

Also Read:What's Your Travel Personality? Find Out Which Type You Are in Just 7 Fun Questions

3. Those Who Are Always Cribbing

Photo: iStock

Yes, not everything will turn out as planned. The food at your hotel may not be that great, or it might suddenly rain and wreck your plans. In such cases, the worst co-travellers simply crib at every small thing that goes wrong, instead of taking things in stride and making the best of what they have.

4. Those Who Never Touch Their Wallet

If you are travelling with your friends or a group of families, it's ideal for everyone to volunteer to pay at different points of the trip. The worst people to travel with are those who hardly touch their wallet (even if it's full) and always wait for others to make the payment.

Also Read:Passionate About Travel? Here Are 6 Careers That Let You Explore The World

5. Those Who Are Lazy to Leave the Hotel

Photo: iStock

If you are staying at a fancy hotel, you must take advantage of all the exciting amenities and relax during your vacation. However, some people get too lazy on vacation and don't want to leave the hotel, disappointing their fellow travellers who have plans to explore the city and spend time doing fun activities outside.

6. Those Who Take No Initiative

A trip requires lots of decisions regarding time management, itinerary, finances, where to eat, what to eat, transport, and so on. If a fellow traveller does not put effort and only depends on others to do all the planning, then they are probably no less than a child who needs to be taken care of all the time.

How many of these people have you unfortunately travelled with? Share your travel tales in the comments section.