6 Best Things To Do In Dharamshala And McLeod Ganj For A Memorable Trip

Dharamshala is undoubtedly one of India's most popular hill stations. Located in Himachal Pradesh, it attracts tourists year round, with peak season being from March to June. McLeod Ganj, a popular area within Dharamshala, is often visited alongside it. With its rich culture, stunning landscapes and spiritual vibes, this duo has something for everyone. If you're planning a visit soon and wondering what to explore, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll share six of the best things to do in these towns for a memorable experience.

Here Are 6 Exciting Things To Do In Dharamshala And Mcleod Ganj:

1. Visit The Dalai Lama Temple

Located in McLeod Ganj, the Dalai Lama Temple is a must-visit when in town. Here, you can experience Tibetan Buddhist culture and attend prayer ceremonies. It's a great place for those who wish to immerse themselves in a rich religious and cultural experience during their visit.

2. Go Hiking To Triund

In the mood for some adventure? Lace up your shoes and head out for a trek to Triund. It offers breathtaking views of the Dhauladhar range and Kangra valley, sure to leave you mesmerised. The trek is moderately challenging, so be sure to carry essentials with you.

3. Explore The Norbulingka Institute

Another place you can visit is the Norbulingka Institute, where you can experience Tibetan culture. The interiors of the institute are stunning, and you'll feel a deep sense of calmness when inside. If you're seeking a break from the hustle and bustle, Norbulingka Institute is a great place to be.

4. Check Out The HPCA Stadium

If you're a cricket enthusiast, don't miss visiting the iconic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamshala. Built at 1457 metres above sea level, it offers a picturesque setting with mountains in the background. If there's an ongoing match, consider yourself lucky!

5. Go Paragliding

You can also take to the skies by paragliding in Dharamshala! The town offers several spots, and it's a thrilling activity to unleash your inner adventurer. You'll soar over the Kangra Valley, taking in the beautiful views of the entire valley.

6. Visit Kangra Fort

The Kangra Fort is another must-visit destination. This ancient fort offers a glimpse into the region's rich history and culture. You'll be fascinated by its stunning architecture and awe-inspiring views of the surrounding landscape.

So, if you're planning a trip to Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj anytime soon, do keep these points in mind.