5 Wildlife Safari Destinations Loved By Celebrities That Belong On Your Bucket List

In a refreshing shift from luxury hotels and bustling cities, Bollywood celebrities are increasingly opting for wildlife holidays steeped in nature. Instead of dressing up for fine dining, stars like actor Alia Bhatt and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar are suiting up in safari gear to spot lions, tigers, elephants, rhinos, cheetahs, deer and exotic birds across some of the most biodiverse reserves on the planet. Beyond seeing these animals in their natural habitats, safari holidays offer a rare opportunity to connect with nature and slow down. It can be a grounding yet exhilarating experience. Thinking about where to go next? Take a cue from these top wildlife destinations frequently visited by Indian celebrities.

Here Are 5 Celebrity-Favourite Wildlife Destinations To Visit Next:

1. Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a special connection with Masai Mara. Located in southwest Kenya, this sprawling reserve is a stunning stretch of African savannah. It was here that Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt, with their guide capturing the moment on video.

Masai Mara is rich in biodiversity and is known for its population of lions, cheetahs, elephants, rhinos, African buffalo, wildebeest, giraffes, zebras and more. These animals roam freely across the park's vast landscape, offering travellers one of the most authentic wildlife experiences.

Best time to visit: July to October

2. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambore National Park has become a go-to wildlife destination for celebrities like Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. Located in Rajasthan, it serves as a peaceful winter getaway far from the chaos of city life.

The park is home to the Royal Bengal Tiger and is equally rich in wildlife such as leopards, sloth bears, chital, marsh crocodiles, palm civets, jackals, desert foxes, serpent eagles and various species of waterfowl. Morning and evening jeep safaris are popular among visitors seeking to experience its raw beauty.

Best time to visit: October to March

3. Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Serengeti is home to nearly 2 million ungulates, 4,000 lions, 1,000 leopards, 550 cheetahs and around 500 species of birds. Actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday have both travelled to this iconic park. Kareena shared snippets from her family safari in March last year, while Ananya Panday posted cheerful moments from her October 2024 visit.

Serengeti is famous for the Great Migration, when millions of wildebeest move across the Acacia-dotted plains. For a truly surreal experience, visitors can book a hot air balloon safari to take in the full expanse of the wild.

Best time to visit: Late June to October

4. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Kaziranga National Park is one of India's most iconic wildlife sanctuaries and is celebrated for its large population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently visited the park in April with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also vacationed here with his family and shared moments online.

Kaziranga is home to more than 2,200 Indian rhinos, as well as elephants, wild water buffalo, swamp deer and tigers. It is a birdwatcher's paradise too, with species such as the lesser white-fronted goose, ferruginous duck, Baer's pochard, lesser adjutant, black-necked stork and Asian openbill stork calling the park home.

Best time to visit: November to April

5. Gir National Park, Gujarat

Gir National Park stands out as the only place outside Africa where lions can be seen in their natural surroundings. The park is home to the rare Asiatic Lion and has drawn celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza and Milind Soman. "Gir people can make lions run away with a 'lathi'. This is true. I have seen it happen myself," Amitabh Bachchan shared on social media.

The reserve also shelters 40 mammal species and 425 bird species, including the Asiatic wild ass, hyenas, Gir foxes, pygmy woodpeckers, brown fish owls and blackbuck. A jungle trail safari here offers a unique glimpse into Gujarat's vibrant wildlife.

Best time to visit: November to February

From African savannahs to Indian jungles, these wildlife destinations have captured the hearts of celebrities-and for good reason. Add these stunning safari parks and wildlife sanctuaries to your next travel plan for a raw, unforgettable experience in the wild.