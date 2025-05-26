Cooler Shores Ahead: 5 Of The Best European Cruise Trips For A Chill Summer Escape

When southern Europe starts to sizzle, savvy travellers head north for a cooler kind of summer. Ditch the overcrowded beaches and soupy city heat — cruising Europe's northern coastlines is the ultimate seasonal reset. Picture cool sea breezes, glassy fjords, colourful little harbours, and sunsets that last for hours. From the craggy cliffs of Scotland to the chic calm of Sweden, these European cruise trips bring you fresh air, fewer crowds, and front-row seats to some of the continent's most stunning scenery. If you'd rather pack a jumper than SPF 50, these are the summer escapes made for you.

Here Are 5 European Cruise Trips Perfect For Your Next Summer Escape:

1. Sailing The British Isles

A cruise around the British Isles isn't just for history buffs or castle collectors-though you'll definitely see your fair share of both. These itineraries usually weave through England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, giving a proper taste of the UK's varied landscape and culture. One day you're wandering through the ancient streets of Edinburgh, the next you're sipping a Guinness in a seaside pub in Cork. Keep an eye out for stops in the Isles of Scilly or the Channel Islands, which often surprise travellers with their almost Mediterranean-like charm. For wildlife lovers, seabird colonies and the occasional seal sighting make the voyage even better.

Cool factor: The average summer temperature across much of the UK hovers around 18-20 degrees Celsius, which is perfect jumper-and-jeans weather. Plus, there's something unbeatable about watching the coast slip by from a deck chair with a hot tea in hand.

2. Scotland By Sea

Photo: Pixabay

Few places feel as dramatic from the water as Scotland's west coast. Cruises here often include the Inner and Outer Hebrides, offering access to remote islands like Skye, Mull and Iona. It's all wild landscapes, charming fishing villages, and mountains that seem to rise straight from the sea. Port calls might include Oban (the 'seafood capital of Scotland') or the whisky mecca of Islay, where distillery tours are often built right into the itinerary. The weather can be unpredictable-four seasons in one day is not uncommon-but that's part of the appeal. It's moody, cinematic, and unapologetically Scottish.

Cool factor: Even in July and August, temperatures rarely pass 17 degrees Celsius. Bring layers and prepare to fall hard for foggy mornings and long twilight evenings.

4. The Understated Sweden And Denmark

Sweden and Denmark may not shout about it, but they serve up some of the coolest cruise stops in Europe-both temperature-wise and culturally. Routes often begin or end in Copenhagen or Stockholm, cities that are stylish without trying too hard. Smaller ports like Visby (on Sweden's Gotland Island) and Aarhus in Denmark add a quieter charm, with cobbled streets and picture-perfect harbours. Baltic Sea cruises may also loop in Helsinki or Tallinn, but the Swedish and Danish legs are usually the chicest. Expect clean design, good coffee, and a whole lot of minimalism.

Cool factor: Highs in Copenhagen and Stockholm usually stick around 20-22 degrees Celsius. Also: fewer crowds, better pastries.

3. Cruising Through The Norwegian Fjords

Photo: iStock

This is what cruise dreams are made of. Norway's coast is arguably one of the most scenic in the world, with deep, glacier-carved fjords, colourful wooden villages, and waterfalls that crash straight into the sea. The Geirangerfjord and Naeroyfjord, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, are frequent highlights. Norwegian cruises often start in Bergen or Oslo and head north towards the Arctic Circle, with stops in places like Alesund, Tromso, and even the Lofoten Islands. The midnight sun in summer means nearly 24 hours of daylight-ideal for soaking up the view from the top deck at 2am.

Cool factor: Average highs in July sit around 18 degrees Celsius. If you're lucky, you might even spot reindeer or orcas in the wild.

5. Chasing The Midnight Light In Iceland

Iceland might be the ultimate cool-weather cruise destination-literally. Even in peak summer, highs often stay below 15 degrees Celsius. But what it lacks in heat, it more than makes up for in drama. Think black sand beaches, lava fields, geysers and puffin-covered cliffs. Cruises either circle the island or include it as a stop on longer routes from the UK or Scandinavia. Reykjavik is the obvious starting point, but don't miss smaller ports like Akureyri or Isafjorour for geothermal baths and epic hikes.

Cool factor: The summer sun barely sets, the landscapes are next-level, and you're practically guaranteed a front-row seat to nature at its wildest.