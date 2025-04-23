5 Cruise Trips In India For A Luxurious Holiday Onboard

Sunsets on deck, cocktails in hand, and waking up in a new city without lifting a finger — cruising isn't just for the Mediterranean elite. India's cruise scene is quietly blowing up, and it's time more travellers took notice. From floating past coconut groves in Kerala to catching the twinkling skyline of Mumbai from the sea, these cruise trips show you a side of the country that's seriously underrated. Add in luxury cabins, local cuisine, and curated excursions, and you've got a travel experience that blends comfort with culture. Here are five of the best cruise holidays in India right now.

Here Are 5 Must-Do Cruise Holidays In India:

1. Luxury On The Ganges With Antara Cruises

If slow travel is your thing, this one's a dream. MV Ganga Vilas by Antara Cruises takes you through the heritage-rich stretch between Kolkata and Varanasi. Think colonial architecture, hidden temples, and local markets — all viewed from the plush comfort of a five-star floating hotel. You'll drift past sleepy villages and golden fields while sipping masala chai on the sundeck. It's calm, it's cultured, and yes, it comes with a spa.

Best For: History buffs and luxury lovers

Duration: 19 Nights/20 Days

Highlight: Stopping at the terracotta temples of Kalna and the spiritual ghats of Varanasi

2. Kerala Backwater Cruise With Spice Routes

Photo: iStock

This isn't your typical cruise — no grand ships or packed decks. Instead, think ultra-private houseboats that glide through the lush backwaters of Alleppey. Spice Routes offers high-end kettuvallams (traditional rice boats turned boutique stays) complete with air-conditioned suites and onboard chefs. You'll float past paddy fields, sleepy villages, and fishermen casting their nets at dawn. It's a vibe. Expect luxuries like relaxing massages, jacuzzi, immersive experiences, and lots of seafood!

Best For: Couples, wellness travellers

Duration: 1 Night/2 Days

Highlight: Fresh seafood cooked on board while anchored on a quiet backwater stretch

3. The Sunderbans Safari With Vivada Cruises

Photo: iStock

This one's for the adventurers. Cruising through the Sunderbans — the world's largest mangrove forest and home to the elusive Royal Bengal tiger — is like floating through a nature documentary. Operators like Vivada Cruises run multi-day trips with guided jungle walks and boat safaris. The cabins are cosy, the views are wild, and you'll probably spot crocodiles sunning themselves by the riverbanks.

Best For: Wildlife fans, nature photographers

Duration: 2 Nights/3 Days

Highlight: The chance to (safely) spot the Royal Bengal Tiger in the wild from your deck

4. Mumbai-Lakshadweep Tour With Cordelia Cruises

Photo: Courtesy of Cordelia Cruises

If white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and zero network coverage sound like your kind of break, this cruise ticks all the right boxes. Departing from Mumbai, this tropical route takes you straight to Lakshadweep's coral-kissed shores, with stops at islands like Kavaratti and Kadmat. Think Maldives, but make it Indian — more low-key, and way more laid-back. Cordelia Empress's onboard vibes are high-energy with theme nights, infinity pool hangs, and sea-view cabins that'll make you forget about your inbox. Offboard, it's all about snorkelling, kayaking, and exploring coral reefs that feel straight out of a nature doc.

Best For: Beach bums, adventure seekers, honeymooners

Duration: 4 Nights/5 Days

Highlight: Waking up to the bluest ocean you've ever seen and spending the day hopping between white-sand islands

5. The Brahmaputra River Cruise With Adventure River Cruises

Photo: Courtesy of Adventure River Cruises

Sailing through Assam's mighty Brahmaputra River is a one-of-a-kind experience. This isn't a lazy river cruise — think powerful waters, tea plantations, tribal villages, and UNESCO sites. The MV Mahabaahu by Adventure River Cruises offers well-curated itineraries with cultural performances, jeep safaris at Kaziranga National Park, and sunset views that hit different. You'll even cruise past India's largest river island, Majuli.

Best For: Off-the-beaten-path explorers

Duration: 7 Nights/8 Days

Highlight: Spotting one-horned rhinos and feasting on Assamese thalis