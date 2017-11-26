Padmavati Controversy: Ensure 'Padmavati' Release In Kerala: Congress President MM Hassan

Amid protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film "Padmavati", the Congress' Kerala unit today asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure that the film is released in the state.Questioning the Chief Minister's silence on the issue, state Congress president MM Hassan told IANS: "What baffles me is the silence of Vijayan.""We all expected Vijayan would come out strongly against the present opposition against this film, but surprisingly he has not uttered a word."I have now written to him to see that the state government should ensure that the film is released here and, if need be, security should also be given wherever the film is released in Kerala," said Mr Hassan.In his letter, Mr Hassan also pointed out that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also promised to release the film in her state."The opposition to this film from fascist forces is a clear example of curbing expression of freedom," said Mr Hassan, adding that Vijayan's silence is meant not to ruffle the "good" relations that he has with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.Mr Bhansali's historical drama "Padmavati" has been facing protests from Hindu groups and some critics have even issued violent threats over claims that the movie distorts various historical facts.The film was scheduled to be released on December 1 but has been deferred by the makers amid the controversy.