GD Goenka School Bus Attacked In Gurgaon As Protests Over Padmaavat Escalate

Protesters threw stones at a school bus carrying children near Bhondsi in Sohna, breaking its windows. It is not known if anyone was injured. A Haryana Roadways bus was also torched at the spot, allegedly by the activists of Karni Sena, a Rajput group which is spearheading the protests.
Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh denied that the administration has ordered that pubs and bars be shut. "We have already imposed (prohibitory orders under) Section 144 of the CrPC in the city but not directed pubs and bars to shut. All pubs and bars will remain open. The police are undertaking adequate patrolling," he was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.
Hundreds of Karni Sena supporters and others opposed to the film also staged protests near the Khidki-Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway. The police said the agitation ended after the protesters were removed from the scene.
In the morning, protesters had also blocked the Wazirpur-Pataudi road and the Sohna Road.
The administration has banned protests within a 200-metre radius of movie halls till Sunday. It also said people armed with weapons or even objects "capable of causing injury" cannot be allowed near movie theaters.