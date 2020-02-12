Will Not Object To CBI Probe Into Wayalar Rape, Murder Case: Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan said this while speaking at the Kerala Assembly (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the government will not object to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Walayar sisters' rape and murder case if the parents demand the same in the high court.

The case pertains to two minor Dalit girls, who were found hanging inside their one-room home in the border district of Walayar in Palakkad 52 days apart in 2017. The post-mortem examinations had confirmed that the minors were subjected to sexual assault before their deaths.

Replying in the Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday to a notice of adjournment motion moved by Congress MLA Shanimol Usman on growing incidents of crimes against women and children, Mr Vijayan said that the state government has filed 6 appeals in the high court after the trial court acquitted all the accused in the deaths of the underage girls who were sexually abused at Walayar.

"A retired district judge, PK Hanifa, has been appointed as an inquiry commissioner under the Commissions of Inquiry Act to investigate the death of the girls. It has been made clear that the government will not object to any inquiry including a CBI probe if the parents demand it in the court," he said.

After the notice to move an adjournment motion was rejected, Congress-led opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly.