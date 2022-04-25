Kerala Couple Dies In Fire At Home, Teenager Daughter In Critical Condition

Idukki Fire Incident: The reason behind the fire is being ascertained. (Representational)

A couple died and their teenage daughter is battling for her life due to severe burns after a fire broke out in their home in Puttady area of Idukki district on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred between 1 AM and 2.30 AM.

Police and Fire rescue personnel arrived there immediately and doused the fire and took the family to the hospital where the doctors declared the parents as brought dead, a police official said.

The daughter was subsequently moved to Kottayam Medical College where she is admitted in the ICU and is in a critical situation, police said.

It also said that the reason behind the fire is being ascertained with the help of scientific experts.

