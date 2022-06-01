Video: Pick-Up Van Swerves At Road Crossing, All Passengers Fall Off

Telangana: None of the passengers seemed to be seriously hurt as they were quickly up on their feet.

People travelling in goods vehicles is a common sight in India. They often hop onto partially open lorries and trucks to reach their destination for various reasons, including to save money on bus tickets. But this can prove dangerous and fatal.

A pick-up van packed with people swerved at a intersection in Telangana. In doing so, its loading bay came off and all the passengers were thrown on the road. None of the passengers seemed to be seriously hurt as they were quickly up on their feet.

A video of the incident was shared by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

"Goods vehicles are not meant for transporting people," Mr Sajjanar said.

Several people responded to the post. While some users found the video funny, others urged travellers to be responsible and not take shortcuts in life.

Easiest way to get down from the vehicle pic.twitter.com/FCmq4OWOWT — Dharani Reddy V® (@DharaniR_) May 31, 2022

“People should realise shortcut methods jeopardise their lives,” said one user.

People should realize shortcut methods jeopardize their lives — DM BKP DEPOT (@dmbkptsrtc) June 1, 2022

A few others blamed the accident on rash driving. “Driver negligence,” said one user.

Driver negligence — Kotagiri Ramesh (@KotagiriRamesh5) June 1, 2022

“Agree with you Sir, but if driven properly I do not see anything wrong with this. Lecture on road safety and driving may help,” another said.

Agree with you Sir, but if driven properly I do not see anything wrong with this.

Lecture on Road Safety and driving may help — Jai Shankar (@srjai) June 1, 2022

However, some Twitter users claimed that people are forced to travel in "dangerous vehicles" due to the lack of adequate public transport in the state.

“Sir, increase the number of public transport vehicles, no one will travel in these kinds of dangerous transport vehicles,” said another user.

Sir increase the number of public transport vehicles no one will travel in these kind of dangerous transport vehicles — CHINNAM SREE RAMA KRISHNA (@SrkVVISM) June 1, 2022

“When public transport fares are increased they will choose these unsafe mediums. Request honourable authority to please decrease the fares,” one user said.

When public transport fares are increased they will choose these unsafe mediums. Request to honorable authority to please decrease the fares. — speakingtruth (@Speakingtrue0) June 1, 2022

According to a recent report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, more than 3.66 lakh road accidents were reported in the country in 2020. Over 1.31 lakh people died in these accidents.