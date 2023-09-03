Two Dalit Men Tied Over Smoke, Brutally Beaten For Allegedly Stealing Goats

Two Dalit men were tied upside down and beaten in Telangana's Mandamarry town for allegedly stealing a goat.

The owner of the goat, suspecting a goat theft, hung the two men in a shed. The farm owner then set up smoke under the men to torture them as they were beaten.

A video going viral shows the two men crying for help as they dangle over the smoke. But the farm owner and his associates continue to beat them.

They demanded that the two dalit men pay money for the missing goats.

The incident took place in Mandamarri town of Telangana's Mancherial district.

After being released by the farm owner, one of the man did not go back home, prompting his family to lodge a missing complaint.

Police have registered a case under the SC/ST act.