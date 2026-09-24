Temple-Bound Private Bus Catches Fire In Hyderabad, All Passengers Safe

A private travel bus heading to Srisailam for Ganesh darshan and immersion-related activities caught fire near Karmanghat Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad in the early hours of Thursday, triggering panic among passengers and motorists.

The incident occurred at around 2:15 am near Gayatri Nagar, when the bus was parked near an HP petrol pump.

Two buses belonging to a group travelling from Nagole to Srisailam had reportedly stopped for refuelling when flames suddenly erupted from the right-side engine compartment of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Travels bus.

A fire official said the driver noticed the flames, immediately alerted the passengers and ensured that everyone got off the vehicle safely.

"There were 38 passengers on board, but no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit. We received the call around 2:15 am," the fire official said.

Firefighters and police rushed to the spot after receiving information and brought the blaze under control.

The bus, however, was completely destroyed, causing substantial property damage.

A suspected electrical short circuit is being examined as the likely reason, though the precise cause will be established after the investigation.

Fortunately, the timely action by the driver and passengers helped prevent any loss of life or injuries in the early-morning incident.