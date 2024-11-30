Telangana Woman Bags 3 Government Jobs, Now Aims To Become IAS Officer

A young woman, Bhogi Sammakka, from Dammapeta village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, has achieved the impressive feat of securing not one or two, but three government jobs, entirely through her self-preparation. Now, Ms Sammakka is setting her sights higher, aspiring to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "My mother's name is Bhogi Ramana and my father's name is Bhogi Satyam. We are from Dammapeta village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. My father is a Hamali worker and my mother is an Anganwadi teacher. Recently, I was selected as an English Junior lecturer through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC). I was also selected as a Civil police constable in Telangana police through an exam conducted by the Telangana State Police Recruitment Board. I was also selected as a Junior Assistant through the Group IV exam of TGPSC."

"I secured all these three government jobs by preparing at home and without taking any coaching classes from any institute. People usually think that they have to go to coaching institutes to get government jobs. However, if you can learn by yourself, you can achieve any job without any coaching institute," she added.

Ms Sammakka revealed that she completed her schooling at a government school, pursued her intermediate and undergraduate studies at a private college near her village, and obtained a postgraduate degree in English from Osmania University.

"I have done my schooling at a government school in my village. I completed my intermediate and graduated from a private college near my village. I did my post-graduation from Osmania University in English. After completing my education, I came to my village and created a separate room for myself at my grandmother's house. I completed my preparation in this room."

She further stated that her ultimate dream is to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and become an IAS officer.

