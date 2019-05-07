Telangana May See Hottest Summers In Over 50 years

Temperature may touch 48 degress Celsius in Telangana during summers.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that the mercury may hit around 48 degrees Celsius during summers in Telangana - a figure that was last seen in 1966.

"The summer is going to be severe across the state due to heat waves coming from north-western states and these conditions are very likely to prevail throughout May. Temperatures may reach up to 48 degrees as was the case in 1966," said Raja Rao, a weather department official.

Mr Rao said temperatures in Hyderabad are likely to be similar to other parts of the state.

"When compared to the northern parts of Telangana, mercury levels could be less in the city. As temperature and humidity are increasing day by day, it is better for people to not come out during the day time," he added.

Apart from the locals, the onset of summer has also caused a slowdown in the business in the region.

"Due to high temperatures in the past two days, the business was dull as people are not coming outside during daytime. We are only expecting good business during the evenings," Ravi, a shopkeeper told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the month, Telangana saw marginal relief from high temperatures owing to the impact of cyclonic storm ''Fani'' which affected neighbouring Andhra Pradesh apart from Bengal and Odisha.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.