Telangana Teenager's Body Found In Water Tank, Cops Suspect Murder

Police have shifted the body to a local government hospital for post-mortem (representational)

The body of a 19-year-old woman has been recovered from a water tank in Parigi area in Vikarabad district of Telangana, police said.

After receiving information, police teams reached the spot and shifted the body to a local government hospital for post-mortem on Sunday, a senior officer said.

According to the primary investigation, it seems to be a murder and some suspects are also being questioned in connection with the case, police said.

DSP Vikarabad, Karuna Sagar, also confirmed the incident.

The victim's father said she went missing late Saturday night and they were looking for her since then.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigations are on, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)