Telangana Rashtra Samithi Puts Up Impressive Show In Karimnagar District

The TRS bagged 77 of the total 178 MPTCs in the polls, according to official sources.

Telangana | | Updated: June 04, 2019 23:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Telangana Rashtra Samithi Puts Up Impressive Show In Karimnagar District

TRS lost in Chinna Mulkanur, an adopted village of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the MPTC polls.


Karimnagar: 

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) put up a splendid performance in the rural local body polls in Karimnagar district of Telangana, winning 13 ZPTCs of the total 15 and 77 MPTCs.

The TRS bagged 77 of the total 178 MPTCs in the polls, according to official sources.

Congress and BJP emerged victorious in 21 and 12 MPTCs respectively.

The party, however, lost in Chinna Mulkanur, an adopted village of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) polls.

In neighbouring Nizamabad district, TRS lost in Pothangal, the village of the in-laws of former TRS MP K Kavitha, daughter of Rao.

She was defeated by her BJP rival in Nizamabad in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The polls were held in three-phases last month. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Telangana Rashtra SamithiTelanganaLok Sabha polls

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableiOS 13OnePlus 7EidHypertensionBharat MovieOnePlus 7 ReviewEid 2019 DateEid Mubarak

................................ Advertisement ................................