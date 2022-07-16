Telangana Chief Minister To Conduct Aerial Survey Of Rain-Affected Areas Tomorrow

The state government has shifted several thousand people to relief camps in view of the floods.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would undertake an aerial survey of rain and flood-hit areas in the state on Sunday.

The aerial survey would cover the Godavari catchment area in the state, from the badly-hit Kadem project in Nirmal district to the temple town of Bhadrachalam, an official release said on Saturday.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would accompany CM Rao during the aerial survey.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister T Harish Rao would hold a review meeting with senior officials and doctors on preventing spread of infectious diseases in rain and flood-hit areas. .

The Health department is working on finalising the health-related issues for the CM's visit on Sunday, the release said.

Meanwhile, the water level in Godavari river at the temple town of Bhadrachalam started signs of receding after reaching a record level of 71.30 ft in the early hours of Saturday. The third warning level at Bhadrachalam is 53 ft.

The water level at 11 AM on Saturday was 70.50 ft, official sources said.

Such massive water level and flooding was witnessed in 1986, some residents recalled.

Several localities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district continued to remain in water on Saturday.

The state government has shifted several thousand people to relief camps in view of the flood in the district.

Heavy rains lashed Telangana for about seven days ending last Thursday. More than 10 people died in various rain-related incidents, an official said on last Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)