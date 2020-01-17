Caught On Camera: Bikers Filch Bag With Rs 20 Lakh In Gold, Silver, Cash

Dichpally: The CCTV footage shows two men casually stealing a bag kept on a motorcycle.

With unassuming ease, two men on a motorcycle are seen casually pulling up and fleeing with a bag placed on a bike while the owner opens his shop, his back turned. The incident which took place on Thursday in Telangana's Nizamabad district was caught on a security camera.

According to the shopkeeper, the bag had about 300 gm of gold, 13 kg silver and Rs 2 lakh cash - valued at about Rs 20 lakh.

In the CCTV footage, the shopkeeper is first seen driving up to his shop on a blue motorcycle and then getting off to open the shutters, leaving the bag on the passenger seat.

Within seconds, two men on a red motorcycle pull up behind him, casually pick up the bag and ride away.

The shopkeeper is seen calling after the men before trying to taking his bike to pursue them.

The police are investigating the incident that took place in Nizamabad district's Dichpally, about 160 km from Hyderabad.

The police have warned the public to be careful while withdrawing cash from banks or carrying valuables as they may be being watched.